Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics

Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics. Picture: Amusement Records

By Sam Prance

"I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's hard to imagine there was ever a time before Chappell Roan singing the words: 'I heard you like magic / I've got a wand and a rabbit' had entered the pop culture lexicon. What do Chappell's 'Red Wine Supernova' lyrics actually mean though?

Since supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the Guts World Tour earlier this year, Chappell Roan's career has skyrocketed to brand new heights. Not only is she the most in demand act on the festival circuit this year but she's also just earned her first US Top 10 hit with 'Good Luck, Babe!'. Oh and 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' is now a Top 5 album.

One song that fans can't get enough of is 'Red Wine Supernova' but it's left some people wondering what a 'Red Wine Supernova' is. Here's what Chappell has said about making a "gay girl song" and the meaning behind the lyrics.

What does 'Red Wine Supernova' mean?

Chappell Roan shares the original straight version of Red Wine Supernova

Speaking to Brooklyn Vegan about 'Red Wine Supernova' when it originally came out in May 2023, Chappell said: "I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl. I packed the song with fun raunchy lyrics that make it feel like a night out flirting with the girl across the bar!" Every lyric captures the rush of a first encounter.

In the song, Chappell sings about falling for a girl who she describes as a "playboy, Brigitte Bardot". She then adds: Baby, why don't you come over? / Red wine supernova, falling into me. 'Red wine supernova' is a play on the term 'champagne supernova'. Chappell hasn't said exactly what it means but it appears to be a euphemism for an explosive hookup.

Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova (Magician's Cut)

Appearing on Capital Buzz's Making The Album podcast, Chappell said: "I wrote that song shortly after 'Pink Pony Club'. It took literally years to finish, and we could not figure it out." For context 'Pink Pony Club' came out in 2020 when Chapell first started working with producer Dan Nirgro.

Chappell actually shared the demo of 'Red Wine Supernova' on TikTok from that period and she said that it was from her "straight" era. The original 'Red Wine Supernova' cut was a ballad with no explicit references to girls, whereas the final version is a true gay girl anthem.

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Discussing what makes a song a "gay girl anthem", Chappell told Capital Buzz: "I would say you just have to let go of what straight people are gonna think about it. I think you just have to lean into the camp. It's just about really going bold into, 'This is about a woman' and not shying away from that."

Describing the iconic 'Red Wine Supernova' bridge, Chappell said: "We had so many different ideas. We just settled on, 'what would it be fun to do with a crowd?' Which is usually what every bridge is. We were just kind of thinking like, 'Oh, what's like a country kind of chant'."

She ended by saying: "The wand and the rabbit line is just so...We were crying laughing when we were writing it. I just wanted something I could sing with the audience, you know?'"

Chappell Roan - 'Red Wine Supernova' lyrics

VERSE 1

She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot

She showed me things I didn't know

She did it right there out on the deck

Put her canine teeth in the side of my neck

I'm in the hallway waitin' for ya

Mini skirt and my go-go boots (Uh-Uh)

I just want you to make a move

So slow down, sit down, it's new

PRE-CHORUS

I just wanna get to know ya

Guess I didn't quite think it through (Nah-uh, girl)

Fell in love with the thought of you

Now I'm choked up, face down, burnt out



CHORUS

Baby, why don't you come over?

Red wine supernova, falling into me

(Let's pick it up now)

I don't care that you're a stoner

Red wine supernova, fall right into me

VERSE 2

I like (I like)

What you like (What you like)

Long hair (No bra)

It's my type (That's right)

You just told me

Want me to fuck you

Baby, I will 'cause I really want to

PRE-CHORUS

I just wanna get to know ya

Guess I didn't quite think it through (Nah-uh, girl)

Fell in love with the thought of you

Now I'm choked up, face down, burnt out

CHORUS

Baby, why don't you come over?

Red wine supernova, falling into me

(Okay, y'all, let's pick it up now)

I don't care that you're a stoner

Red wine supernova, fall right into me

BRIDGE

Well, back at my house

I've got a California king

Okay, maybe it's a twin bed

And some roommates (Don't worry, we're cool)

I heard you like magic

I've got a wand and a rabbit

So baby, let's get freaky, get kinky

Let's make this bed get squeaky

CHORUS

Baby, why don't you come over?

Red wine supernova, falling into me

I don't care that you're a stoner

Red wine supernova, fall right into me

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'CRASH' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.