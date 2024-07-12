Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics

12 July 2024, 15:03 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 15:57

Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics
Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics. Picture: Amusement Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's hard to imagine there was ever a time before Chappell Roan singing the words: 'I heard you like magic / I've got a wand and a rabbit' had entered the pop culture lexicon. What do Chappell's 'Red Wine Supernova' lyrics actually mean though?

Since supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the Guts World Tour earlier this year, Chappell Roan's career has skyrocketed to brand new heights. Not only is she the most in demand act on the festival circuit this year but she's also just earned her first US Top 10 hit with 'Good Luck, Babe!'. Oh and 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' is now a Top 5 album.

One song that fans can't get enough of is 'Red Wine Supernova' but it's left some people wondering what a 'Red Wine Supernova' is. Here's what Chappell has said about making a "gay girl song" and the meaning behind the lyrics.

What does 'Red Wine Supernova' mean?

Chappell Roan shares the original straight version of Red Wine Supernova

Speaking to Brooklyn Vegan about 'Red Wine Supernova' when it originally came out in May 2023, Chappell said: "I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl. I packed the song with fun raunchy lyrics that make it feel like a night out flirting with the girl across the bar!" Every lyric captures the rush of a first encounter.

In the song, Chappell sings about falling for a girl who she describes as a "playboy, Brigitte Bardot". She then adds: Baby, why don't you come over? / Red wine supernova, falling into me. 'Red wine supernova' is a play on the term 'champagne supernova'. Chappell hasn't said exactly what it means but it appears to be a euphemism for an explosive hookup.

Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova (Magician's Cut)

Appearing on Capital Buzz's Making The Album podcast, Chappell said: "I wrote that song shortly after 'Pink Pony Club'. It took literally years to finish, and we could not figure it out." For context 'Pink Pony Club' came out in 2020 when Chapell first started working with producer Dan Nirgro.

Chappell actually shared the demo of 'Red Wine Supernova' on TikTok from that period and she said that it was from her "straight" era. The original 'Red Wine Supernova' cut was a ballad with no explicit references to girls, whereas the final version is a true gay girl anthem.

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Discussing what makes a song a "gay girl anthem", Chappell told Capital Buzz: "I would say you just have to let go of what straight people are gonna think about it. I think you just have to lean into the camp. It's just about really going bold into, 'This is about a woman' and not shying away from that."

Describing the iconic 'Red Wine Supernova' bridge, Chappell said: "We had so many different ideas. We just settled on, 'what would it be fun to do with a crowd?' Which is usually what every bridge is. We were just kind of thinking like, 'Oh, what's like a country kind of chant'."

She ended by saying: "The wand and the rabbit line is just so...We were crying laughing when we were writing it. I just wanted something I could sing with the audience, you know?'"

Chappell Roan - 'Red Wine Supernova' lyrics

VERSE 1
She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot
She showed me things I didn't know
She did it right there out on the deck
Put her canine teeth in the side of my neck
I'm in the hallway waitin' for ya
Mini skirt and my go-go boots (Uh-Uh)
I just want you to make a move
So slow down, sit down, it's new

PRE-CHORUS
I just wanna get to know ya
Guess I didn't quite think it through (Nah-uh, girl)
Fell in love with the thought of you
Now I'm choked up, face down, burnt out

CHORUS
Baby, why don't you come over?
Red wine supernova, falling into me
(Let's pick it up now)
I don't care that you're a stoner
Red wine supernova, fall right into me

VERSE 2
I like (I like)
What you like (What you like)
Long hair (No bra)
It's my type (That's right)
You just told me
Want me to fuck you
Baby, I will 'cause I really want to

PRE-CHORUS
I just wanna get to know ya
Guess I didn't quite think it through (Nah-uh, girl)
Fell in love with the thought of you
Now I'm choked up, face down, burnt out

CHORUS
Baby, why don't you come over?
Red wine supernova, falling into me
(Okay, y'all, let's pick it up now)
I don't care that you're a stoner
Red wine supernova, fall right into me

BRIDGE
Well, back at my house
I've got a California king
Okay, maybe it's a twin bed
And some roommates (Don't worry, we're cool)
I heard you like magic
I've got a wand and a rabbit
So baby, let's get freaky, get kinky
Let's make this bed get squeaky

CHORUS
Baby, why don't you come over?
Red wine supernova, falling into me
I don't care that you're a stoner
Red wine supernova, fall right into me

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'CRASH' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Perrie says she's "really sad" about how things ended with Jesy Nelson

Perrie Opens Up About 'Heartbreak' Of Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix

Justin Bieber performed in India for an extravagant wedding

How Much Was Justin Bieber Paid For The Ambani Wedding? Inside His Mega Performance

Camila Cabello joined Capital Breakfast to chat about her new album

Camila Cabello Shares How Collab With Drake Came About

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Chappell Roan Reveals The Actual Meaning Behind Her 'Hot To Go!' Lyrics

Chappell Roan Reveals The Actual Meaning Behind Her 'Hot To Go!' Lyrics

Hot On Capital

Matt and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK

Love Is Blind UK: Hosts, Release Date, Trailer And More

TV & Film

Kim K teams up with Gypsy Rose on The Kardashians

Is Gypsy Rose In The Kardashians Season 5?

Kim Kardashian sparked concern when she was seen with bandages on her fingers

What Happened To Kim Kardashian’s Finger?

Who's Emma? The viral TikTok sound explained

Who's Emma? Love Island's Viral TikTok Sound Explained

Love Island

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Will Only Have Six Episodes

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Will Only Have Six Episodes

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian is among those attending the Ambani wedding

All The Celebrity Guests At The Ambani Wedding Including Kim Kardashian & Nick Jonas

Capital Breakfast are at Wimbledon

Capital Breakfast Are Taking Over Wimbledon

Steve Carell talks all thing Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4's Steve Carell Confesses His Love For Will Ferrell

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Inappropriate Audition Videos "Every Day"

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Unsolicited X-Rated Audition Videos "Every Day"

TV & Film

Katy Perry Woman's World Artwork

Katy Perry returns with huge new single 'Woman's World'

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift has fans awaiting news of an engagement

Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Engaged?

Zac Efron Says "He Was Scarred For Life" By His First Kiss Scene

Zac Efron Says He Was "Scarred For Life" By His First On-Screen Kiss

TV & Film

All of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy pictures so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star in Fly Me To The Moon

How Channing Tatum And Scarlett Johansson’s New Movie Really Recreated The Moon Landing

TV & Film

Love Island will air at a later time on Wednesday night

What Time Is Love Island On Tonight?

Love Island

What does 1437 mean on TikTok?

What Does 1437 Mean On TikTok? The Viral Phrase Explained

Internet

The Boys' Chace Crawford Almost Had A "Panic Attack" Before Filming Octopus Sex Scene

The Boys' Chace Crawford Almost Had A "Panic Attack" Before Filming Octopus Sex Scene

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch