Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics
12 July 2024, 15:03 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 15:57
"I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl."
It's hard to imagine there was ever a time before Chappell Roan singing the words: 'I heard you like magic / I've got a wand and a rabbit' had entered the pop culture lexicon. What do Chappell's 'Red Wine Supernova' lyrics actually mean though?
Since supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the Guts World Tour earlier this year, Chappell Roan's career has skyrocketed to brand new heights. Not only is she the most in demand act on the festival circuit this year but she's also just earned her first US Top 10 hit with 'Good Luck, Babe!'. Oh and 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' is now a Top 5 album.
One song that fans can't get enough of is 'Red Wine Supernova' but it's left some people wondering what a 'Red Wine Supernova' is. Here's what Chappell has said about making a "gay girl song" and the meaning behind the lyrics.
What does 'Red Wine Supernova' mean?
Chappell Roan shares the original straight version of Red Wine Supernova
Speaking to Brooklyn Vegan about 'Red Wine Supernova' when it originally came out in May 2023, Chappell said: "I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl. I packed the song with fun raunchy lyrics that make it feel like a night out flirting with the girl across the bar!" Every lyric captures the rush of a first encounter.
In the song, Chappell sings about falling for a girl who she describes as a "playboy, Brigitte Bardot". She then adds: Baby, why don't you come over? / Red wine supernova, falling into me. 'Red wine supernova' is a play on the term 'champagne supernova'. Chappell hasn't said exactly what it means but it appears to be a euphemism for an explosive hookup.
Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova (Magician's Cut)
Appearing on Capital Buzz's Making The Album podcast, Chappell said: "I wrote that song shortly after 'Pink Pony Club'. It took literally years to finish, and we could not figure it out." For context 'Pink Pony Club' came out in 2020 when Chapell first started working with producer Dan Nirgro.
Chappell actually shared the demo of 'Red Wine Supernova' on TikTok from that period and she said that it was from her "straight" era. The original 'Red Wine Supernova' cut was a ballad with no explicit references to girls, whereas the final version is a true gay girl anthem.
Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album
Discussing what makes a song a "gay girl anthem", Chappell told Capital Buzz: "I would say you just have to let go of what straight people are gonna think about it. I think you just have to lean into the camp. It's just about really going bold into, 'This is about a woman' and not shying away from that."
Describing the iconic 'Red Wine Supernova' bridge, Chappell said: "We had so many different ideas. We just settled on, 'what would it be fun to do with a crowd?' Which is usually what every bridge is. We were just kind of thinking like, 'Oh, what's like a country kind of chant'."
She ended by saying: "The wand and the rabbit line is just so...We were crying laughing when we were writing it. I just wanted something I could sing with the audience, you know?'"
Chappell Roan - 'Red Wine Supernova' lyrics
VERSE 1
She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot
She showed me things I didn't know
She did it right there out on the deck
Put her canine teeth in the side of my neck
I'm in the hallway waitin' for ya
Mini skirt and my go-go boots (Uh-Uh)
I just want you to make a move
So slow down, sit down, it's new
PRE-CHORUS
I just wanna get to know ya
Guess I didn't quite think it through (Nah-uh, girl)
Fell in love with the thought of you
Now I'm choked up, face down, burnt out
CHORUS
Baby, why don't you come over?
Red wine supernova, falling into me
(Let's pick it up now)
I don't care that you're a stoner
Red wine supernova, fall right into me
VERSE 2
I like (I like)
What you like (What you like)
Long hair (No bra)
It's my type (That's right)
You just told me
Want me to fuck you
Baby, I will 'cause I really want to
PRE-CHORUS
I just wanna get to know ya
Guess I didn't quite think it through (Nah-uh, girl)
Fell in love with the thought of you
Now I'm choked up, face down, burnt out
CHORUS
Baby, why don't you come over?
Red wine supernova, falling into me
(Okay, y'all, let's pick it up now)
I don't care that you're a stoner
Red wine supernova, fall right into me
BRIDGE
Well, back at my house
I've got a California king
Okay, maybe it's a twin bed
And some roommates (Don't worry, we're cool)
I heard you like magic
I've got a wand and a rabbit
So baby, let's get freaky, get kinky
Let's make this bed get squeaky
CHORUS
Baby, why don't you come over?
Red wine supernova, falling into me
I don't care that you're a stoner
Red wine supernova, fall right into me
