Meet Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Rae – everything you need to know

Molly-Mae is very close with sister Zoe Rae. Picture: Getty/Zoe Rae/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae’s older sister Zoe is also a social media influencer, but who is she, how old is she and what does she do for a living?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Molly-Mae’s new documentary, Behind It All, on Prime has given her fans a candid look at her life behind the scenes after becoming a household name on Love Island with now-ex boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she was engaged to up until August 2024 before their shock split.

The documentary follows Molly’s life as she launches new fashion brand Maebe and gives a glimpse of her home life and relationships with those closest to her, including her sister Zoe Rae.

Who is Zoe, how old is she, is she still in the army and what does she do for a living?

Molly-Mae Hague and sister Zoe Rae at the premiere of Behind It All. Picture: Getty

Who is Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe?

Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Rae, formerly Hague, is a social media influencer with over 560k followers on Instagram and over 300k on TikTok.

While she may be known by many as Molly-Mae’s sister, her content is very different to Molly’s. Zoe and her husband Danny are passionate about fitness and most of Zoe’s content documents her workouts, running and Hyrox races, which she sometimes completes with her husband or parents.

Who is older Molly-Mae or Zoe?

At the time of writing Zoe is 28 years old and Molly is 25, meaning Zoe is older than Molly by three years.

The sisters don’t have any other siblings.

Molly-Mae's sister Zoe is a fitness enthusiast. Picture: Zoe Rae/Instagram

Is Zoe Hague still in the army?

Zoe is no longer in the army, choosing to take her social media influencing full time in 2023. She served in the British Army Medical Corps for five years, joining when she was 22.

Over on her YouTube channel last year she filmed a Q&A about her time in the army, saying she left because the regiment she was in ‘just wasn’t for me’.

Zoe had hoped to join the infantry but when she joined in 2017 it wasn’t open to females at that point, opening up to women a year later. Instead she joined as a Combat Medical Technician.

Zoe and Danny Rae came 15th in the world in a Hyrox competition. Picture: Zoe Rae/Instagram

Who is Zoe Rae’s husband?

Zoe’s husband Danny also works in the army and she’s been open on her channel about he often has to work away for days at a time. He serves as a physical training instructor.

The couple got married in summer 2024 after he proposed in 2022. Their wedding took place in a beautiful ceremony in the Lake District, where Molly was by her side as a bridesmaid.

Danny is also a Hyrox athlete, often teaming up with wife Zoe to compete in the fitness challenge. He too has built up quite a strong social media following, with over 40k followers on Instagram thanks to his fitness videos.

Read more about Molly-Mae Hague here: