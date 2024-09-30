Molly-Mae's Maebe pricing has fans divided as she officially launches clothing store

Maebe pricing has fans divided. Picture: Instagram @mollymae

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague has officially launched her clothing store 'Maebe' but fans are divided over its pricing.

Molly-Mae Hague admitted her quick return to social media following her split from Tommy Fury was largely to do with launching her clothing store 'Maebe' which she's been working on for years.

After a turbulent summer due to her shock break up, 'Maebe' came as an exciting venture for the mum-of-one and her fans alike.

'Maebe' launched with its first collection on Sunday 30th September, 2024 with a range of basics including jeans, blazers, cardigans and pleated tops.

With the brands' jeans priced at £90 and their blazer costing £140, fans have been debating the price range and whether or not it's plausible.

'Maebe' Seam Detail Boyfriend Jeans priced at £90. Picture: Mabe.co.uk

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Sorry but Molly Mae selling a BLAZER for £140 and a WHITE SHIRT for £65 on Maebe is criminal."

Another said, "Maebe Molly's clothing is too expensive" and in agreement someone replied: "It’s an actual joke…so much for being inclusive."

However there have also been a lot of people who have responded positively to the price range. One fan said: "I genuinely do not understand why people are so annoyed about Maebe’s prices, £90 for a pair of jeans?

"Levis cost that, she’s Molly Mae it’s not gonna be a fiver, what did you all expect."

Similarly, people have pointed to the quality being the deciding factor, one person wrote: "Seeing so many people commenting under Molly Mae’s new Maebe launch, complaining about price point and how the quality isn’t worth it.

"The brand launched last night? No one will have the products to even determine if the quality is good or not?"

On Instagram, the debate was the same. One fan wrote, "The prices aren’t even bad, she’s selling nice quality basics you’ll have for years not £3 Shein tops," while another said: "Was so excited for this launch but £140 for a blazer is wild."

When the items went on sale, fans shared screenshots of the website which showed no details about the fabrics used for the clothing. Now, at the time of writing, you can see the fabrics used listed under the 'details' drop down.

While Maebe's £140 blazer is made of mostly Polyester which is broadly understood to be an inexpensive fabric, the £65 shirt is made up of 50% cotton and 50% Lyocell. Lyocell is a more environmentally friendly fabric that is usually priced at a higher price point, according to Sustainable Review.

'Maebe' sold out within 24 minutes. Picture: Instagram

Fans have pointed to her earlier collaborations with Pretty Little Thing following her Love Island stint as their reason for being upset about the price.

Soon after she left the villa, she was appointed PLT's creative director where the clothes are famously priced on the lower end due to being a fast-fashion company.

Regardless of people's qualms with the pricing, the launch of Maebe has been successful as everything on the site is currently sold out.

Thanking fans for their support, Molly-Mae took to instagram saying: "I’m speechless. The whole site SOLD OUT in 24 minutes. Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. RESTOCK COMING SOON."

