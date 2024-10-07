Tommy Fury says Molly-Mae split truth will make 'the whole world regret' judgement of him

Tommy Fury says 'the truth will come out'. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tommy Fury has given his first interview since his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague and has explained why 'the whole world will regret' the accusations against him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tommy Fury broke his silence on his split from ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague in an Instagram caption where he said: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Weeks later, following Molly's Daily Mail interview where she said she has "more confidence" in this new era of life, Tommy has given an interview where he reveals plans to get Molly back.

He said: "Do I still love Molly? 100 per cent. I will love her until my final breath...I know what I have to do in order to resolve things. And that's down to me, nobody else can do that other than me."

The pro-boxer went on to acknowledge the accusations of cheating that have been thrown against him, insisting "the truth will come out".

Tommy Fury says 'people might regret their actions and unkind words'. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Mail Online, Tommy said: "All the allegations that were made of me recently are completely false. The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words. The whole world will, I reckon."

"What the public thinks is going on isn’t what is going on. It’s not something I envisaged happening, but it didn’t come out of nowhere," Tommy continued.

Going onto reveal the reason for the split, as he insisted it was not cheating, he said: "It’s a thing that was there previously to all this happening, but the only people who know what is going on in our relationship is between me and Molly."

Molly-Mae and Tommy are now co-parenting Bambi. Picture: Instagram

The "allegations" Tommy references include claims he fathered another child, and multiple stories of him getting with other women while he was abroad, all of which he denies.

Days after their break up was announced a tabloid source said that Molly became aware of Tommy being "unfaithful" with a Danish girl while he was in Macedonia, adding that she believes it happened "a number of times" during their five year relationship.

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him. Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful," the source said.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were runners up on the fifth Love Island series. Picture: Instagram @mollymae

Since the split, Tommy's Instagram comments have been flooded with people speculating on what happened and accusing him of "fumbling the bag" with Molly.

This comes as he prepares to release his first-ever book 'Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life As A Fury', which is expected to explore both his professional journey and his romantic history with Molly who he met on Love Island.

Tommy has recently penned a fresh chapter discussing his separation from Molly, as his Amazon book description reads: "Since writing this book, some things have changed for me. In the last couple of weeks, I have felt like my voice has been taken away from me.

"I am really proud of my book and I wanted to give it as current an ending as it is possible. We were able to delay the first print run because I do have something to add and where better than here, a place where I can speak freely and feel safe."

Read more about Molly-Mae Hague here: