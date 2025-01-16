Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NYE kiss with Tommy Fury

16 January 2025, 09:23

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NYE kiss with Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NYE kiss with Tommy Fury. Picture: Prime Video / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"I wish it was a publicity stunt."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed her 'kiss' with Tommy Fury which was captured on New Year's Eve.

In pictures obtained by the tabloids, Molly-Mae was supposedly seen kissing her ex-fiancé Tommy at a party, however the picture was extremely blurry so it was doubted if the picture was actually of the former Love Island couple. However now Molly has broken her silence on it.

With her documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All premiering on Prime Video on Friday (17th January) with its first three episodes, Molly has now responded to questions about the alleged kiss.

Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed their split in August 2024
Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed their split in August 2024. Picture: Getty

It's been reported that when asked about the kiss Molly said: "This is a whole new territory for me. Tommy and I, our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this breakup, with millions of eyes watching, it is hard, it is complicated."

The mum-of-one said: "We are figuring it out as adults, as parents. We're doing the best we can."

She went on to address claims that their split last August had been part of a publicity stunt, stating: "I think that for me, above everything, has been the most frustrating part.

"I wish it was a publicity stunt, because it would be a lot easier. Because going through all of this, with the turmoil of a breakup, has been incredibly hard."

Molly-Mae says things between her and Tommy are 'complicated'
Molly-Mae says things between her and Tommy are 'complicated'. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae addresses Tommy Fury split in new ‘Behind It All’ documentary trailer

Referencing the launch of her clothing brand Maebe and her and Tommy's daughter Bambi, Molly said: "I do see the comments, people saying this has obviously just been done 'to launch her brand or a publicity stunt', it's very painful to read because it's real life.

"Tommy and I have a baby together, and it's very, very real and it's a really hard thing that we've both gone through in the last six months."

Her comments come after Tommy revealed the real reason for their split in an interview with Men's Health UK. After months of cheating speculation he said the break down of their relationship was actually due to him developing an addiction to alcohol.

The pro-boxer said: "Cheating was never a thing - you can ask Molly - it was the drink."

