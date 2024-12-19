Molly-Mae reveals hostile Tommy Fury phone call in documentary trailer

19 December 2024, 15:05

Molly-Mae reveals hostile Tommy Fury phone call in documentary trailer
Molly-Mae reveals hostile Tommy Fury phone call in documentary trailer.

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her breakup from Tommy Fury in her upcoming documentary 'Behind It All'.

While Molly-Mae Hague said the truth behind her and Tommy Fury's split will be for him to tell someday, it looks like she's going to be lifting the lid on quite a lot in her upcoming documentary.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All is coming to Amazon Prime on 17th January 2025. The documentary follows the mum-of-one through the launch of her brand Maebe which happened to be around the time she split from her fiancée Tommy.

Over old videos of Molly and Tommy, the trailer hears Molly saying: "We were utterly obsessed with one another. All I wanted was to get married. Overnight, every part of my life changed."

There are no official answers on why the pair split with Molly and Tommy both having kept the ins and outs private for now. However, Tommy has been hit with countless cheating allegations, which he vehemently denies.

Molly-Mae addresses Tommy Fury split in new ‘Behind It All’ documentary trailer

At one point of the Behind It All trailer, 'behind the heartbreak' pops up and Molly is seen in her car on the phone to someone. "I actually am not having this conversation with you," Molly says before the line goes dead. Context clues would suggest Tommy is on the other side of the phone but it isn't confirmed in the trailer.

It's unclear as to whether Tommy will actually feature in the documentary but the pro-boxer has already had his say in an extra chapter added to his book, Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury.

The book includes 'The Last Word...' in which he addressed how things had changed since he finished writing the book. He didn't go into detail about the split and has since said this is out of respect for himself, Molly and their daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were runners up on the fifth Love Island series
Molly-Mae and Tommy were runners up on the fifth Love Island series. Picture: Instagram @mollymae

In an interview with Vogue, Molly said: "No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake.

"I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms."

