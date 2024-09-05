Why Molly-Mae Was Trying On Wedding Dresses Amid Tommy Fury Split

5 September 2024, 11:51

Molly-Mae Hague filmed herself trying on wedding dresses
Molly-Mae Hague filmed herself trying on wedding dresses. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague found herself in need of a white dress amid her split from Tommy Fury, admitting it was 'a bit weird' to be in a bridal shop at the current moment of her life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As Molly-Mae Hague tries to return to some sense of normality amid her breakup from fiancé Tommy Fury, she told her followers on YouTube she’s saying ‘yes’ to more ‘fun things’ and ‘distractions’.

And that includes attending a friend’s wedding in Cannes, where the Love Island star has been invited as a plus one, which involves attending an all-white party before the big day.

To find the perfect outfit, Molly-Mae headed to the bridal shop where sister Zoe Rae bought her own wedding dress, with the mum-of-one admitting that it felt ‘a bit weird’ going to a wedding dress shop in the middle of her breakup from Tommy, but that she had to find occasion wear.

She then filmed herself trying on a long, white halter-neck dress with a long slit from the thigh.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split this summer after five years
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split this summer after five years. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Before heading into the shop she said in the vlog: “Random but slight plot twist, I’m going to Cannes at the end of this week. My friend’s friend, who I’ve met a couple of times, is getting married in Cannes this weekend and I’ve been invited as a plus one. Normally this is a bit out of my comfort zone… party vibes, not really my scene.

“I’m a mum I’ve got responsibilities but at the same time, now is probably the perfect time to say yes to an invite like that. It’s not very me coded.”

Molly-Mae filmed herself trying on a wedding dress
Molly-Mae filmed herself trying on a wedding dress. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

She continued: “It’s very exciting it’s very out of the blue, but if there’s ever a time to do something like this, it’s now. I need distractions, I need fun things, I need to let my hair down and spend time with my friends. Which is exactly what I’m going to do. And to also enjoy a beautiful celebration for the girl that’s getting married.”

Molly-Mae said she was headed to the dress shop where Zoe bought her gown as they also had occasion dresses she could wear to the wedding.

She went on: “I’m nipping out now to the wedding dress shop that Zoe got her wedding dress from. And I’m going there to see if they’ve got any white dresses because it’s a white party before the wedding.

SPEND THE FIRST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER WITH ME🌨🍁☕️🧦🤍 | MOLLYMAE

“So I’m thinking if I go to this wedding dress shop, they have so many dresses that are occasion wear.”

Molly added: “Bit weird going to a wedding dress shop during this era of my life but gotta do what you gotta do.”

Molly and Tommy announced their split in August after five years together and one year after getting engaged.

Their separation came as a huge shock to fans, as they welcomed their baby girl in January 2023 and got engaged six months later in a surprise proposal in Ibiza, where Tommy had hired a singer to sing Molly's favourite song during the special moment.

