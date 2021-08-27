How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

On Air Now
Molly-Mae Hague has gone on to become the most successful Love Island star - but how old is she and when did she appear on the show?
Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has made a name for herself in the fashion world after becoming the creative director at fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.
The young star started her career as an influencer before appearing on the ITV2 dating show and has since gone on to bag a number of incredible deals.
She’s even raked in a huge net worth since leaving the villa!
What Actually Is Molly-Mae's New Job As Creative Director At PLT?
But how old was Molly-Mae when she appeared on Love Island? And which Love Island series did she appear on?
Here’s what you need to know...
It may come as a surprise as she’s super successful already but Molly-Mae is only 22 years old!
She appeared on Love Island when she was just 20 years old - finding love with her now-boyfriend Tommy Fury, who was also 20 years old on the show.
Their birthdays are only a few weeks apart, as Molly-Mae was born on May 26, 1999, while her boxer beau was born on May 7 of the same year.
Molly-Mae famously appeared on Love Island series 5 back in 2019.
She was a bombshell on the show and went on a date with Tommy and Curtis Pritchard when she first arrived.
Molly-Mae and Tommy became the runners up of their season, with Amber Gill and her ex Greg O’Shea winning the show and splitting the £50,000 prize money.
