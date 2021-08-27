How Old Was Molly-Mae Hague On Love Island & Which Series Did She Appear On?

27 August 2021, 16:43

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?
How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on? Picture: @mollymae/Instagram/ITV2
Molly-Mae Hague has gone on to become the most successful Love Island star - but how old is she and when did she appear on the show?

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has made a name for herself in the fashion world after becoming the creative director at fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The young star started her career as an influencer before appearing on the ITV2 dating show and has since gone on to bag a number of incredible deals.

She’s even raked in a huge net worth since leaving the villa!

What Actually Is Molly-Mae's New Job As Creative Director At PLT?

But how old was Molly-Mae when she appeared on Love Island? And which Love Island series did she appear on?

Here’s what you need to know...

Molly-Mae Hague was 20 years old on Love Island
Molly-Mae Hague was 20 years old on Love Island. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island?

It may come as a surprise as she’s super successful already but Molly-Mae is only 22 years old!

She appeared on Love Island when she was just 20 years old - finding love with her now-boyfriend Tommy Fury, who was also 20 years old on the show.

Their birthdays are only a few weeks apart, as Molly-Mae was born on May 26, 1999, while her boxer beau was born on May 7 of the same year.

Molly-Mae Hague appeared on Love Island in 2019
Molly-Mae Hague appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV2
Molly-Mae Hague was on series 7 of Love Island
Molly-Mae Hague was on series 7 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Which Love Island series did Molly-Mae Hague appear on?

Molly-Mae famously appeared on Love Island series 5 back in 2019.

She was a bombshell on the show and went on a date with Tommy and Curtis Pritchard when she first arrived.

Molly-Mae and Tommy became the runners up of their season, with Amber Gill and her ex Greg O’Shea winning the show and splitting the £50,000 prize money.

