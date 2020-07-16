Who Is Kylie Jenner Dating? Ex-Boyfriend Relationship History Revealed

Kylie Jenner's ex boyfriends include Travis Scott and Tyga. Picture: instagram

Kylie Jenner has had a sting of high profile relationships, with the likes of Tyga - who she introduced to Keeping Up with the Kardashians - and Travis Scott - who she shares her daughter, Stormi, with - and also some pretty low-key ones that you may not know about.

Here's a look at who the 'billionaire' Kylie Skin owner has had relationships with in the past and who she is dating now...

Kylie Jenner has had some famous ex-boyfriends in the past. Picture: instagram

Who is Kylie Jenner dating?

Kylie Jenner is reportedly dating Jordyn Woods' ex-boyfriend, Fai Khadra.

Fai is a model and musician who was raised in Dubai.

The rumours started when Kylie uploaded a string of snaps from the exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point.

Who has Kylie Jenner dated in the past?

Kylie dated Travis Scott from 2017-2019.

The pair got together after meeting at Coachella and hitting it off.

Ten months later, they welcomed their baby girl, Stormi.

However, their romance wasn't meant to be and on October 2019, Kylie announced that she’d split from Travis in a tweet.

It read: "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Kylie was in a long-term relationship with rapper Tyga, before Travis, who just so happened to be the ex-partner of her brother Rob's girlfriend at the time, Blac Chyna.

She also reportedly dated Jadan Smith when she was a teenager, although neither have ever confirmed it.

Fans may be shocked to learn she also dated Miley Cyrus' current boyfriend, Cody Simpson, way back when!

