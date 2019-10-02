Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship: A Look Back At Their Romance As The Parents Of Stormi Webster Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship. Picture: Getty / Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split after more than two years together, but where did it all go wrong for the couple?

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, are “taking a break” from their relationship a year and a half after welcoming their daughter Stormi.

The couple’s split comes as a shock, after they have been putting on a defiant display in public in recent months, amid rumours their romance was “on the rocks”.

However, TMZ reported on Wednesday morning the rapper and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are “single again” and are cooling things off for the time being.

Kylie and Travis got together in 2017 and have had a tumultuous relationship ever since. Here, we take a look back at their romance…

How they started dating - April 2017

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started dating after hanging out at Coachella 2017. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A few weeks after Kylie split from her former on-off boyfriend Tyga, Kylie was seen getting close to Travis at Coachella, although neither of them can remember when they officially first met.

The then-20 year old shared a photo of herself sitting next to the rapper and their romance blossomed from there, with a smitten Kylie joining Travis on the rest of his tour immediately after their first date.

Weeks later she opened up about their relationship after they were seen hanging out at the Met Gala, explaining: “I didn’t realise I would go through a breakup and then like, you know, start dating again.”

The couple were then inseparable and Kylie attended almost every one of travis’ shows.

They later told GQ in an interview: “We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other — I mean, we just had mutual friends. But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me."

Kylie’s pregnancy secret is out - September 2017

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret for months. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

While she never addressed the news of her pregnancy and managed to stay out of the limelight for months, Kylie’s pregnancy news was revealed by TMZ who said she’d begun telling close friends at the start of that month.

Kylie and Travis become parents to baby Stormi – February 2018

After attempting to keep their pregnancy a secret for months, Kylie only addressed her news when she confirmed her baby Stormi’s arrival in a heartfelt video montage of photos and clips of her pregnancy journey.

Stormi was born in February 2018, meaning Kylie would have fallen pregnant very early into her relationship with Travis.

Stormi Webster was born in February 2018. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The couple make their red carpet debut – May 2018

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2018. Picture: Getty

One year after beginning their relationship, the A-list pair finally made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2018, matching in sleek black ensembles and with Kylie rocking a pair of tiny sunglasses.

Travis hints he’s planning to propose to Kylie – December 2018

The rapper opened up about his romance with Kylie in a chat with Rolling Stone, revealing his plans to marry Kylie.

He said: “We’ll get married soon. I’ve just got to sturdy up – I’ve got to propose a fire way. It got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.'"

Travis is hit by cheating rumours – March 2019

In March 2019, Kylie apparently accused Travis of cheating and days later he deleted his Instagram, which only fuelled the rumours he’d been unfaithful.

However, a rep for the ‘Sickomode’ hitmaker later denied the cheating allegations.

Kylie sparks wedding speculation

Fans thought the lip kit queen was finally marrying the rapper when it looked like a wedding dress was being loaded onto her family’s private jet. However, it turned out to be an extravagant gown she was taking to Italy to celebrate her 22nd birthday on a yacht.

The couple brag about their sex life

For Playboy’s pleasure issue, Travis interviewed his girlfriend about their relationship and they quashed concerns having a baby ruins bedroom antics.

Travis said: “‘A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience”, to which Kylie added: “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven hat wrong.”

Kylie removes the family photo from her bedroom

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner looked so loved up at his Netflix premiere. Picture: Getty

Fans of the couple first grew concerned they’d called it quits when they noticed a photo of Kylie, Travis and Stormi, which usually appears in the background of her bedroom selfies, was missing.

She later ended the speculation by posting a different photo of her man with their daughter on Instagram Stories.

The couple split

Just weeks after looking as loved up as ever at travis’ Netflix premiere for his documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, it was revealed the couple are “taking a break” from their relationship.

