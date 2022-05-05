Here’s How Much Kim Kardashian And Ray J Apparently Made From Their Sex Tape

Here's how much Ray J and Kim Kardashian allegedly earned from their 2007 sex tape. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was leaked in 2007 and became the highest-grossing intimate tape of all time.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s infamous sex tape has been brought into headlines again recently after it was mentioned during brand new episodes of the reality TV star’s new series, The Kardashians.

In an episode, her estranged husband Kanye West meets with Ray J to obtain their alleged second sex tape, which the rap star’s manager threatened to leak over 15 years after the original went viral.

However, Ray J has now done a tell-all interview, telling MailOnline that a second sex tape never existed and Kanye met him to retrieve ‘intimate photos and ‘mini-videos’ that were taken during their relationship from 2002-2007.

He also went on to claim that Kim and her momager Kris Jenner were actually behind the tape being leaked all along after he came up with the idea to ‘boost’ his then-girlfriend’s career.

But did Kim and Ray J sign off on the tape being released? And how much money did they make?

Here’s what we know…

Ray J and Kim Kardashian's sex tape was leaked in 2007. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Ray J dated from 2002 to 2007. Picture: Getty

Did Kim Kardashian and Ray J leak their sex tape?

After Ray J insisted Kris and Kim worked together to leak the sex tape, an insider has now claimed to TMZ that Kris was never involved and it was directly dealt with through the exes.

Apparently, Kris never negotiated with Vivid Entertainment, who distributed the tape back in 2007 - but instead, Kim and Ray J dealt with them directly with their lawyers.

The Kardashians previously claimed over the years that they didn’t sign off on the tape’s release, however, it is believed that Vivid couldn’t have released it without signatures from both Kim and Ray J.

If they did, there would’ve been a huge lawsuit following.

According to the publication, Kim sued Vivid before the tape was released but the lawsuit was reportedly dropped because she and Ray J ‘cut the deal they wanted’.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J apparently still get yearly royalties from their sex tape. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Ray J and Kim Kardashian's sex tape became the highest-grossing sex tape of all time. Picture: Getty

How much money did Kim Kardashian and Ray J make from their sex tape?

Kim and Ray J are said to have split $1million (£806,000) in advance and ended up getting 49% profits from the tape, according to TMZ.

This works out to roughly $49million (£39.5million) as the tape generated $100millon (£80.6million) in sales, making it the highest-grossing sex tape of all time.

In 2017 it was reported that the pair still receive royalties of around $360,000 (£290,000) per year from the tape, but this is yet to be confirmed by either party.

