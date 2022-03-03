Why Did Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Split? Inside Their Divorce Timeline

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce from why they split to custody of their children. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian is legally single after filing for divorce from Kanye West - but when did they split and how long were they together?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been going through a turbulent divorce in recent months - and the SKIMS founder has now been declared legally single by a US court.

Kimye were one of the biggest Hollywood couples around before they decided to split following six years of marriage and four children together.

Kanye West Kidnaps And Buries Pete Davidson In Disturbing Animation Video For ‘Eazy’

But why did they decide to end their relationship and how many kids do Kim and Kanye have?

Here’s the lowdown…

Why did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split? Picture: Alamy

When did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West start dating & how long were they together?

Kim and Kanye first became friends in 2008 after meeting in the early 2000s.

They went on to start dating in 2011, following Kim’s divorce from NBA star Kris Humphries.

Kimye welcomed their first child; daughter North, in 2013 and got married in May 2014 and went on to welcome three more children.

However, after six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the ‘Donda’ rapper in February 2021.

How long were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together? Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split after six years of marriage. Picture: Alamy

Why did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split?

The mother-of-four revealed in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special last year that it wasn’t ‘one specific thing that happened on either part’ which led to the divorce.

Although the divorce papers stated ‘irreconcilable differences’, Kim went on to further explain in a Vogue interview last month that she decided to put herself first.

She said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy.

“And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first daughter North in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

How many kids do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have?

Kim and Kanye share four children together - two daughters and two sons:

North West - born in 2013, aged 8

Saint West - born in 2015, aged 6

Chicago West - born in 2018, aged 4

Psalm West - born in 2019, aged 2

Kim and Ye requested joint custody of their children and have been co-parenting their kids amid their split.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital