The Kardashians won’t be gone for long once their 14-year series comes to an end – the family are heading up a show on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian confirmed her family’s new reality TV show will premiere on Hulu after the final season, series 20, of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has aired.

Whether the new series will be of a similar fly-on-the-wall format as their lifelong show remains to be revealed, but at least we don’t have to say goodbye to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kris, Kendall and Kylie’s wild lives just yet.

Hulu is of course an American channel, so for viewers in the UK we’ll have to find another way to watch it but thanks to Disney+’s new sub-channel Star it should be easy to keep up with.

What is the Kardashians new show on Hulu?

The specifics about the Kardashians’ return to TV after their 20-year-long series comes to an end remain under wraps, but it sounds like their partnership with Hulu will be a similar format to the family’s original reality series.

A name for the new series is yet to be revealed!

We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season https://t.co/ByED1rcvVp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2021

How to watch the Kardashians on Hulu in the UK

The new Kardashians series will air on Hulu in the US and will be broadcast to international audiences via Star, Disney Plus’ new branch of more “adult” TV and film content.

This means UK audiences just have to sign up to Disney+ – subscriptions cost £7.99 per month – in order to get their Kardashians fix.

When is the Kardashians’ new show coming to Hulu?

A release date for the Kardashians’ new series on Hulu hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing, but Kim promised fans don’t have long to wait once their finale airs on E!

She promised a fan who shared their upset over the final series: “We won’t be gone for long! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season.”

