How To Watch The New Kardashians Show Coming To Hulu

12 April 2021, 09:47

The Kardashians have content coming to Hulu
The Kardashians have content coming to Hulu. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The Kardashians won’t be gone for long once their 14-year series comes to an end – the family are heading up a show on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian confirmed her family’s new reality TV show will premiere on Hulu after the final season, series 20, of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has aired.

Whether the new series will be of a similar fly-on-the-wall format as their lifelong show remains to be revealed, but at least we don’t have to say goodbye to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kris, Kendall and Kylie’s wild lives just yet.

The Kardashians' Net Worth: Who's The Richest?

Hulu is of course an American channel, so for viewers in the UK we’ll have to find another way to watch it but thanks to Disney+’s new sub-channel Star it should be easy to keep up with.

When the Kardashians comes to an end on E! they have a show coming to Hulu
When the Kardashians comes to an end on E! they have a show coming to Hulu. Picture: Getty

What is the Kardashians new show on Hulu?

The specifics about the Kardashians’ return to TV after their 20-year-long series comes to an end remain under wraps, but it sounds like their partnership with Hulu will be a similar format to the family’s original reality series.

A name for the new series is yet to be revealed!

How to watch the Kardashians on Hulu in the UK

The new Kardashians series will air on Hulu in the US and will be broadcast to international audiences via Star, Disney Plus’ new branch of more “adult” TV and film content.

This means UK audiences just have to sign up to Disney+ – subscriptions cost £7.99 per month – in order to get their Kardashians fix.

When is the Kardashians’ new show coming to Hulu?

A release date for the Kardashians’ new series on Hulu hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing, but Kim promised fans don’t have long to wait once their finale airs on E!

She promised a fan who shared their upset over the final series: “We won’t be gone for long! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island producers are set to cast their most diverse line-up yet.

Love Island Accepting LGBTQ+ Applications For 2021 Series

Harry Styles inspired the latest 1D fanfic novel fans are talking about

A Harry Styles Fanfic Is Trending Because Fans Are Losing It Over The Massive Plot Twist

Chris Hughes revealed he and Jesy Nelson are 'good friends' following their split.

Chris Hughes Details ‘Difficult’ Split From Long-Term Ex Girlfriend Jesy Nelson

Kris Jenner gifted Jordyn Woods a package of her new products

Kris Jenner Reaches Out To Jordyn Woods 2 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner showed off her own personalised deck of UNO cards

Inside Kylie Jenner's Custom Pink UNO Card Game

Fan spot hilarious blunder in Perrie Edwards's latest snap

Perrie Edwards's Photo Goes Viral As 'Cleaner' Spotted In Background

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother