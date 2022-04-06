Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding In Vegas

6 April 2022, 17:22 | Updated: 6 April 2022, 17:25

Inside the Las Vegas chapel Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in
Inside the Las Vegas chapel Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tied the knot' in. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas over the weekend after the Grammy Awards, in a 'practice' ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married – in what we now know was a 'pretend' ceremony – just five months after getting engaged, with the couple tying the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards.

The couple hired their own photographer and security so they could privately tie the knot, ‘banning’ the wedding venue from taking photos of the evening so they could share their own – which Kourtney finally did three days later!

Pete Davidson Has Finally Been Introduced To Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Kravis had an Elvis impersonator officiate their wedding, after saying their ‘I do’s at 1:45am at the One Love Wedding Chapel, which you can see photos of here.

The owner of the chapel, Marty Frierson, told People: "I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Vegas. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had an Elvis impersonator at their ceremony
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had an Elvis impersonator at their ceremony. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Marty continued: “They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

He went on to reveal that the wedding party included four people, with their guests documenting the occasion on their phones.

“They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle,” Marty revealed, “I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team.

“They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker apparently secretly got married in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker apparently secretly got married in Las Vegas. Picture: Alamy

It was initially reported that the reality TV star and her Blink-182 beau came prepared with a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness.

However, Kourtney has since confirmed she and Travis did not actually get a license, meaning the marriage is technically ‘not legal’.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly had an Elvis impersonator officiate their wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly had an Elvis impersonator officiate their wedding. Picture: Alamy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to have tied the knot in Sin City
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to have tied the knot in Sin City. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

In photos and a video obtained by this tabloid, Kourtney can be seen stumbling back to her resort hotel with the assistance of her beau at 2:30am after exchanging their vows.

The chapel where they wed is said to cost $200 cash for a one-hour ceremony with under 10 guests - which also includes the couple's choice of a love song, the use of a silk rose bouquet and boutonniere, alongside a package of 20 professional photos and a wedding video.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable pictures from her 'practice' wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Pictures From Secret Las Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently married

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding Was 'Practice' But The Pictures Are Really Cute
Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour setlist revealed...

Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour Setlist: From Brutal To Surprise Cover Songs

Music

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

The lowdown on the London filming locations used in Harry Styles' 'As It Was' music video

Where Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video Was Filmed

Kris Jenner has been given the ultimate makeover for her hair and we're obsessed

Kris Jenner Undergoes Huge Transformation As She Ditches Pixie Haircut

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star