Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding In Vegas

Inside the Las Vegas chapel Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tied the knot' in. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas over the weekend after the Grammy Awards, in a 'practice' ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married – in what we now know was a 'pretend' ceremony – just five months after getting engaged, with the couple tying the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards.

The couple hired their own photographer and security so they could privately tie the knot, ‘banning’ the wedding venue from taking photos of the evening so they could share their own – which Kourtney finally did three days later!

Kravis had an Elvis impersonator officiate their wedding, after saying their ‘I do’s at 1:45am at the One Love Wedding Chapel, which you can see photos of here.

The owner of the chapel, Marty Frierson, told People: "I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Vegas. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had an Elvis impersonator at their ceremony. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Marty continued: “They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

He went on to reveal that the wedding party included four people, with their guests documenting the occasion on their phones.

“They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle,” Marty revealed, “I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team.

“They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker apparently secretly got married in Las Vegas. Picture: Alamy

It was initially reported that the reality TV star and her Blink-182 beau came prepared with a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness.

However, Kourtney has since confirmed she and Travis did not actually get a license, meaning the marriage is technically ‘not legal’.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly had an Elvis impersonator officiate their wedding. Picture: Alamy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to have tied the knot in Sin City. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

In photos and a video obtained by this tabloid, Kourtney can be seen stumbling back to her resort hotel with the assistance of her beau at 2:30am after exchanging their vows.

The chapel where they wed is said to cost $200 cash for a one-hour ceremony with under 10 guests - which also includes the couple's choice of a love song, the use of a silk rose bouquet and boutonniere, alongside a package of 20 professional photos and a wedding video.

