Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently married. Picture: Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently married five months after getting engaged, after reportedly tying the knot in Las Vegas following the Grammys on 3 April.

According to TMZ, the couple banned the wedding venue from taking photos and brought their own photographer and security so they could walk down the aisle in secret.

They reportedly came prepared with a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness to the nuptials.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021. Picture: Getty

Kourtney and Travis had an Elvis impersonator officiate their wedding, a detail apparently important to the newlyweds.

Hours earlier, Travis performed at the Grammys alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz after walking the red carpet and putting on a loved-up display with fiancée Kourtney.

The spontaneous marriage in Sin City is said to be the first of many celebrations to mark their union, which will no doubt play out on the new The Kardashians series.

Travis proposed to Kourtney back in October in a romantic beach setting in Montecito, California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Picture: Getty

Within a huge display of red roses and candles, Travis got down on one knee after around a year of dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

The lovebirds have been close friends for years after living next door to each other, with their children becoming pals before they truly got to know each other.

Kourtney and Travis are yet to publicly confirm their Vegas ceremony.

