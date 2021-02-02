Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship: From How They Met To When They Started Dating

Kourtney Kardashian has started dating Blink-182's Travis Barker. Picture: PA

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been friends for years and have now taken their relationship to a romantic level, but how did they meet and how long have they been dating? Here’s their full relationship timeline.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have recently become an item after years of friendship.

The mother-of-three previously dated Younes Bendjima, as well as the father of her three children and KUWTK star, Scott Disick.

However, her latest romance with Blink-182 star, Travis, has been talked about a lot in recent weeks, with people wondering how the unlikely pair met and how long they’ve been dating.

Here’s everything we know about the couple’s dating timeline.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been good pals for years. Picture: Instagram

How did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker meet?

It turns out the pair have been friends for years and even live near each other!

Since Kourtney and Travis both live in the same gated community in Calabasas, California, they have been spotted on a number of different occasions over the years.

They were first reportedly spotted back in 2018 where they grabbed dinner together a few times and even attended evening church service with each other.

A source at US Weekly initially broke the story of them dating, in January 2021, saying that they had been around each other for a while.

They revealed: “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Travis Barker has been leaving comments on Kourtney's posts. Picture: Instagram

Travis Barker is Kourtney's new beau. Picture: PA

How long have Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker been dating?

The new couple have only been together for a few months so far, according to reports, but if Kourtney’s past romances are anything to go by, they're likely to have a long-standing relationship!

When did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirm their romance?

The Blink-182 drummer shared a video on Instagram of his first-ever band, where he reminisced about his former band members.

While doing so, he reportedly added a comment about his new beau, saying: “That music... those clothes... the video quality... it all SCREAMS (pun intended!) mid-to late-90s, doesn’t it?!

“Also, who would’ve ever thought that one of the guys on that stage, at that moment in time, would one day date a Kardashian?? The world in 2021 is a crazy place! All your dreams are possible, y’all! [sic]."

Kourtney commented on the video with a simple, “Wow.”

Her new beau has also been commenting on her Instagram snaps recently, so it seems they’re starting to get comfortable about going public with their relationship.

