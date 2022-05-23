Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Dress Was $498k Cheaper Than Sister Kim’s

23 May 2022, 11:52 | Updated: 23 May 2022, 13:47

Kourtney Kardashian had many bridal looks
Kourtney Kardashian had many bridal looks. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian’s gorgeous wedding gown was surprisingly inexpensive.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, got the world talking about her $1.9k wedding dress she wore to marry husband Travis Barker, 46, at their legal nuptials in Santa Barbara earlier this month.

The mum of three picked a Dolce & Gabbana gown which was worlds away from the $500k wedding dress sister Kim Kardashian wore to marry now ex-husband Kanye West.

Kourtney’s D&G dress was a corset-style mini costing $1,825 (£1,500).

For her bigger ceremony held in Italy on 21 May, Kourt opted for a similar mini dress, complete with a satin bodice and lace detailing at the hem.

She topped off the bridal look with a long veil featuring an embroidered design of Travis’ head tattoo of the Virgin Mary.

Dolce and Gabbana said in an Instagram post of the veil: “Kourtney Kardashian wears a one-of-a-kind #DGAltaModa white silk lace and satin gown and a dramatic hand-embroidered veil.

“For the gown, #DomenicoDolce and #StefanoGabbana took inspiration from the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita,”

“Kourtney wears a wide, long tulle veil with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The veil has been hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words ‘family loyalty respect’,” it added.

“The embroidery, done with the ‘cross stitch’ technique, recalls her husband Travis’ tattoo and is a symbol of alliance, respect and common devotion.”

Kourtney and Travis’ ceremony was held at L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by D&G.

Their reception was at Castello Brown, a castle overlooking the views of Portofino harbour.

