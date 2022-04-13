How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus

13 April 2022, 15:26

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop
The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop. Picture: Hulu/DisneyPlus
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s how you can keep up with The Kardashians’ new show on Hulu and Disney Plus and when each episode comes out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kardashians is finally dropping after what feels like the longest wait and fans can’t wait to get stuck into the new episodes on Hulu and Disney Plus.

The new series comes after the family’s popular show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which saw the Kardashian-Jenner clan soar to fame, wrapped last year after 20 seasons.

The new take on their show is set to see Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie all back in action as they go through the most recent changes in their lives including Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, Kylie’s second pregnancy and Kim’s divorce from Kanye West.

Kanye West’s Response To Son Saint Seeing Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape On Video Game

The SKIMS founder’s new romance with Pete Davidson will also be touched on in the new episodes, as well as her 2002 sex tape with Ray J coming back to haunt her.

So, how many episodes are in the first season of The Kardashians and when will they drop?

Here’s the lowdown…

The first episode of The Kardashians is dropping on Hulu and Disney Plus on April 14
The first episode of The Kardashians is dropping on Hulu and Disney Plus on April 14. Picture: Getty

How many episodes are in The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney Plus?

There are 10 episodes in the first season of the family’s new series, The Kardashians.

This is less than the typical amount of episodes the family had in KUWTK, which stretched anywhere from 6-21 per season.

Fans can also expect The Kardashians episodes to run a little longer than KUWTK episodes.

Khloe's turbulent relationship with Tristan Thompson will be featured in The Kardashians
Khloe's turbulent relationship with Tristan Thompson will be featured in The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her IVF struggles in The Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her IVF struggles in The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

When will the new episodes of The Kardashians be released on Hulu and Disney Plus?

The premiere episode drops on April 14 and will continue to be released every Thursday for the next 10 weeks.

The Kardashians' weekly episode release schedule is as follows:

  • Episode 1, series premiere, April 14, 2022
  • Episode 2, April 21, 2022
  • Episode 3, April 28, 2022
  • Episode 4, May 5, 2022
  • Episode 5, May 12, 2022
  • Episode 6, May 19, 2022
  • Episode 7, May 26, 2022
  • Episode 8, June 2, 2022
  • Episode 9, June 9, 2022
  • Episode 10, season 1 finale, June 16, 2022

