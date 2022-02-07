Kylie Jenner Gives Birth To Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has given birth to her second baby. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second baby together and Stormi Webster is now a big sister!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has become a mum for the second time after giving birth to her new baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old kept most of her pregnancy out of the spotlight, but on 2 February she announced the arrival of their newborn with the date and a blue heart.

The little one's arrival came just one day after Stormi's fourth birthday!

Stormi Webster Net Worth: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Daughter’s Huge Fortune Revealed

Kylie was rumoured to have secretly given birth over Christmas, after fans spotted a bottle of milk in one of Travis' Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner has given birth to her second baby. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents for the second time. Picture: Alamy

Fans also wondered whether Kylie's new short manicure meant her newborn had arrived.

The new arrival makes the couple's firstborn, Stormi, a big sister.

Much like with her first pregnancy Kylie stayed mostly quiet on her baby journey, only sharing a few photos of her blossoming bump.

When she fell pregnant with Stormi in 2017 the beauty mogul was rarely seen out and about, only confirming her baby news once her daughter had arrived, with a sweet video montage of her pregnancy.

Stormi Webster is now a big sister. Picture: Getty

Stormi Webster's now a big sister. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie made a similar video to announce she was expecting baby number two, filming boyfriend Travis' reaction as well as mum Kris Jenner's.

Since announcing the arrival of her new tot, Kylie has been flooded with messages from fans and her famous family.

Congratulations, Kylie!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital