Stormi Webster Net Worth: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Daughter’s Huge Fortune Revealed

Stormi Webster has a huge net worth. Picture: instagram

Stormi Webster is the daughter of lip kit queen Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, so of course she has a designer wardrobe and a luxury playhouse. Here’s a look at her net worth…

Stormi Webster will never have to work a day in her life thanks to her billionaire mum, Kylie Jenner, and rapper father, Travis Scott.

The tot, who is known for her luxury playhouse, designer outfits and extravagant birthday parties, despite only being 2, has a huge net worth. Here’s a look at her fortune…

Stormi has a collection of designer handbags thanks to her mum and dad's huge net worths. Picture: instagram

What is Stormi Webster’s net worth?

Stormi’s net worth is reportedly $726million.

This is due to her famous parent’s huge bank balances and the fact that Kylie has already filed several trademarks under Stormi’s name so that she can follow in her mum’s footsteps and sell products with the moniker on when she’s older.

According to a study by Slotsup, Stormi is one of the richest celebrity kids to inherit a huge fortune, beating Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North, and Beyonce and Jay-Z’s first born, Blue Ivy.

Stormi Webster's playhouse and lavish birthday parties

Stormi was gifted a playhouse by her grandmother, Kris Jenner, and it's more impressive than our actual house!

She also has a string of designer handbags and outfits, which Kylie often shares photos of on social media.

When it comes to her birthday parties, Kylie is known for pulling out all of the stops for her daughter and there is no expense spared when it comes to the cake, venue and catering.

For her first birthday, Kylie through a 'Stormi World' themed party, inspired by Travis Scott's album, which featured carnival rides, merchandise and a celebrity guest list.

