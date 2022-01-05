All Of Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Pictures Throughout Her Pregnancy

5 January 2022, 18:11 | Updated: 5 January 2022, 18:15

All of Kylie Jenner's glowing pregnancy photos
All of Kylie Jenner's glowing pregnancy photos. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy back in September, and is expected to give birth any day now! As she prepares to welcome her second child let's take a look at all her baby bump photos so far.

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, after confirming her rumoured pregnancy last year.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner had an infamously private first pregnancy throughout 2017 and gave birth to her first-born, Stormi Webster, the following February.

The 24-year-old star is preparing to become a mum-of-two as she reaches the end of her third trimester, throughout 2021 she posted a slew of adorable snaps showing off her growing bump!

Let's take a look...

Kylie Jenner glowed in her pregnancy announcement video

In September, Kylie finally put the pregnancy rumours to rest and revealed the incredible news that she and Travis were expecting once again!

The video posted to Instagram showed Jenner taking a pregnancy test and visiting the doctor's office for a sonogram – she even shared momager Kris Jenner's reaction!

The reality star looked stunning as she showed off her bump for the first time, donning a sleek cut-out dress.

Kylie Jenner reveals her pregnancy in an Instagram video. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

After confirming her baby news, the make-up mogul posted a slew of snaps to the 'gram boasting her incredible maternity wardrobe!

The reality star wore a figure hugging lace ensemble that gave her 297 million followers a look at her growing baby bump.

Kylie Jenner flaunts her bump in a sultry lace number
Kylie Jenner flaunts her bump in a sultry lace number. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie
Kylie. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shares sneak peeks into her pregnancy on Instagram

As Jenner approached her third trimester, she began posting less to her socials – but fans were treated to this sultry snap.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder looks stunning as she shares a picture of her silhouette.

Kylie Jenner shows of the silhouette of her bump
Kylie Jenner shows of the silhouette of her bump. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A pregnant Kylie Jenner steps out on the red carpet for the first time

Unlike Kylie's first pregnancy, she continued making public appearances as she was growing her bundle of joy.

She attended New York Fashion Week in September, showing up to the Revolve event in an electric orange number.

Kylie Jenner walks the red carpet in a bright ensemble
Kylie Jenner walks the red carpet in a bright ensemble. Picture: Getty

Kylie dons coordinated ensembles as she cradles her bump

The entrepreneur has sported an impressive selection of co-ords since announcing that baby number two was on the way.

Taking a leaf out of sister Kim Kardashian's book, she opted for a bright red one-piece bodysuit with a matching trench – so chic!

Kylie stuns in a fiery red look
Kylie stuns in a fiery red look. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner's maternity wear impresses on Instagram
Kylie Jenner's maternity wear impresses on Instagram. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shares pregnancy shoot with fans on New Year's Day

Kylie's first post of the new year shared a glamorous black and white photo from her maternity shoot.

She dedicated the post to 2021 as she looked toward the year ahead, she wrote: "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.

"I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

Kylie Jenner celebrates the new year with maternity shoot photo
Kylie Jenner celebrates the new year with maternity shoot photo. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is thought to give birth any day now, with many internet sleuths looking for clues online to decipher whether she's already delivered her bundle of joy!

Keep your eyes peeled for an announcement post on the star's socials..

