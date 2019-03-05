Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Much Is Lip Kit Queen Worth As She’s Confirmed As Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Kylie Jenner has an incredible net worth. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is now the youngest self-made billionaire at 21 years old, thanks to her success with her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics. What is the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s net worth?

Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest billionaire according to Forbes, taking over from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who was 23 when he landed the same title.

After building her empire of Kylie Cosmetics which she founded in 2015, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie has now raked in an eye-watering fortune of her own.

What is Kylie Jenner’s net worth?

Kylie now has a staggering net worth of $1 billion, which roughly equates to an astounding 76.4 million in British pounds.

Billionaire Kylie Jenner is also mother to Stormi Webster. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

How did Kylie Jenner become a billionaire?

The mother of Stormi Webster can credit her bank statement to her globally famous cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie founded the brand in 2015 by selling lip kits consisting of lipsticks and a matching lip liner.

She has since expanded the business to sell a range of other cosmetics such as blushers, highlighters, concealers and eyeshadow palettes – which are just as popular as her lip kits.

What has Kylie Jenner said about her billionaire status?

Kylie told Forbes of her achievement: “I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future."But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back.”

Well, we’re very impressed with the 21 year old.

