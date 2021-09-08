Inside Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Details From Due Date To Baby Names

8 September 2021, 15:48

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are set to welcome their second baby together - but what is the pregnant star’s due date and is she having a boy or girl? Here’s what you need to know.

Kylie Jenner confirmed she and her boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together with the most adorable pregnancy announcement!

Just weeks after news broke that they are welcoming their second child together, the makeup mogul shared a heartwarming announcement revealing that Stormi is going to be a big sister.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Confirms She’s Pregnant With Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie has already treated fans to some snaps of her growing baby bump, but when is the youngest Kardashian-Jenner star’s due date?

Here’s a look at Kylie’s baby details as she prepares to become a mama for the second time…

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second baby
Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second baby. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s due date

The 24-year-old entrepreneur is allegedly set to welcome her second baby around February 2022.

An insider told Life & Style in August that Kylie is “just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly”, which means the nine-month mark will roughly be around February time next year.

Meanwhile, a source also told this tabloid that Stormi’s sibling will be due in early 2022.

However, Kylie is yet to confirm the due date herself.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Is Kylie Jenner having a baby boy or girl?

Kylie is yet to announce whether she’s having a baby boy or girl, but obviously all that matters is that she welcomes a healthy bubba!

Is Kylie Jenner having a baby boy or girl?
Is Kylie Jenner having a baby boy or girl? Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie and Travis are already parents to 3-year-old Stormi
Kylie and Travis are already parents to 3-year-old Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

What will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott name their second baby?

Kylie and Travis haven’t shared their fave baby names just yet, but judging by their name choice for daughter Stormi, 3, we can assume they’ll pick an equally adorable name.

Kylie previously revealed that when picking baby names the first time, she wanted to name her baby girl Rose, but went for Stormi instead.

However, if she's expecting a boy, Kylie is yet to share which baby boy names she likes, so we’ll have to wait and see!

