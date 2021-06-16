Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Officially Back Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and our hearts are so happy!

Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 29, took some time away from their relationship as they continued to co-parent daughter Stormi, but the showbiz faves are back together.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie joined Travis at a red carpet event on Tuesday, where they confirmed their relationship is back on.

How To Watch The Kardashian Reunion Episode In The UK

Travis accepted an award at the Parsons Benefit and used his time on stage to publicly declare his love to “wifey” Kylie.

Travis Scott gave 'wifey' Kylie Jenner a shoutout while collecting his award. Picture: PA

Kylie Jenner confirmed she's back with Travis Scott with this picture. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

According to E! he said: “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

And if that wasn’t enough confirmation, the pictures certainly were.

Kylie posted a steamy snap of Travis with his arms wrapped around her waist, captioning it: “24 hours in NYC.”

The comments quickly filled with replies from fans reacting to their announcement.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split in October 2019. Picture: PA

Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian simply commented with two crown emojis, as another added: “Mom and dad.”

“We love this!” Replied another, while a third commented: “Couple we all asked for.”

It comes a month after Travis seemed to hint at a reconciliation with his ex when he posted the cutest Mother’s Day message for her.

Alongside two adorable photos of Kylie and Stormi, Travis wrote: “Of all the special things in life / The big ones and small / A mamas love and rage and tenderness / Is the most special of them all.”

Kylie and Travis split in October 2019 after two and a half years together, but it looks like they’re back on for good.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital