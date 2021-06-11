How To Watch The Kardashian Reunion Episode In The UK

By Capital FM

All the info on how to watch the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reunion episode in the UK and when and where it will be airing.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show is the episode we’ve all been waiting for and good news - you can watch it in the UK!

KUWTK has officially come to an end after 20 seasons full of drama and laughs from the Kardashian-Jenner family, and the reunion is one last glimpse of what we’ll miss.

Judging from the trailer, which shows Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Scott Disick sat down with host Andy Cohen, we see the family rehash a lot of the most jaw-dropping episodes throughout the years and we can’t wait!

But how exactly can you watch the Kardashians reunion show in the UK and when will it be on?

Here’s the low-down so you can get your last KUWTK fix…

How to watch the Kardashians reunion show in the UK. Picture: PA

The Kardashians reunion show comes following the end of KUWTK. Picture: E!/YouTube

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show in the UK & what time will it air?

The reunion show is set to be split into two parts - which, let’s be honest, is a bonus, so we can take a deeper look into all the tea there is to be spilled!

The Kardashians reunion part 1 will be available to watch in the UK on Hayu from June 18, which is available on Amazon Prime.

Part 2 will then be available to watch from June 21, also via Hayu on Amazon Prime.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show is airing in June. Picture: E!/YouTube

That means there are only a few weeks left to get caught up on the final season if you’ve missed any episodes!

From Kim and Kanye’s divorce to Khloe dealing with the Tristan Thompson cheating rumours, the reunion episode will give fans a deeper look into everything we didn’t get to see in KUWTK.

