What’s Really Going On Between Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson?

The low-down on the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson situation. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been in the limelight for quite some time amid cheating scandals and speculation - here’s the latest on the situation.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first started dating in 2016 and have had an on-again-off-again relationship over the years.

Their relationship has made headlines a number of times following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods back in 2019.

Khloe and Tristan, who both share 3-year-old daughter True, are now back together after a turbulent few years and have once again, been hit with cheating claims.

So, what’s really going on between the couple? Here’s the low-down…

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. Picture: E!/YouTube

What’s happening with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

Tristan was recently called out by Instagram model Sydney Chase, who claims she had a fling with Khloe’s boyfriend on more than one occasion last year, while the A-list couple were together.

Meanwhile, last year, model Kimberly Alexander claimed that Tristan is the father of her son, before alleging that the paternity lab results were falsified and the couple ended up filing a cease-and-desist order against her.

However, it has just gotten messier as Kimberly has now been exposed for allegedly faking a direct message from Khloe on Instagram.

It all started when Kimberly said she should get a second paternity test done for her 4-year-old son, and went on to share a screenshot which she claimed was from Khloe, in her DMs.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on and off since 2016. Picture: Getty

Kimberly's alleged DM from Khloe Kardashian is reportedly fake. Picture: Instagram

The message read: “Hey. Let's talk. Listen at this point I really want to get this resolved. I'm not trying to drag this any longer.

"How can we set up a second test and be done with this. We all know T is a liar how can we do this and put it behind us?"

But it turns out the screenshot has been Photoshopped to look like it came from Khloe’s profile, with a source telling this tabloid: “Kimberly's doctored it to make it look like Khloe DM’d her, but Khloe never did.

"In fact, she has been messaging Khloe, and Khloe has not been responding to recent DMs and tags by Kimberly."

A screenshot obtained by the tabloid revealed the message actually came from Kimberly, who altered the screenshot to make it look like Khloe had sent it.

The new screenshot of the messages from the model also indicated that Khloe had restricted her on her Instagram account, which would mean she wouldn't know if her messages had been read or not.

