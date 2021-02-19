Khloé Kardashian Hits Back At Fan Claiming She Keeps Kylie Away From Jordyn Woods

19 February 2021, 12:07

Khloé Kardashian hits back at fan who questions her control over Kylie
Khloé Kardashian hits back at fan who questions her control over Kylie. Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian/ @kyliejenner

Khloé Kardashian savagely hit back at a fan who questioned if she allowed her sister Kylie to be friends with Jordyn Woods if she is back together with Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian has hit back very savagely to a fan who questioned if her sister Kylie is allowed to be friends Jordyn Woods if she has taken Tristan Thompson back after their cheating scandal.

Khloé, 36, sent a seriously long message back to someone who commented under a recent trailer for the upcoming final series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians which sees Kim ask Tristan what's going on with him and Koko.

They wrote: "So... is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again?"

What they probably weren't expecting was one hell of a clap back from the reality star herself...

Kendall Jenner Responds After Fans Comment On ‘Photoshopped’ Lingerie Photo

Khloé replied: "Never once have I ever, and i mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with."

"She is an adult who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!"

"I love my sister unconditionally. That means regardless of who she choose to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!"

"She is my life partner, and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!!"

"Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F**K UP!"

Khloé Kardashian tells a fan to 'shut the f*** up' over Jordyn Woods comment
Khloé Kardashian tells a fan to 'shut the f*** up' over Jordyn Woods comment. Picture: Instagram @kardashianvideo @khloekardashian

Although Khloé and NBA player Tristan have never explicitly confirmed they are back together, there have been enough hints from those close to them to assume they're giving their relationship another shot.

A recent trailer for the final series of KUWTK also shows Khloe and Tristan Thompson discussing their plans for another baby after they felt sorry for daughter True, two, during isolation when she had no other tots her age to play with.

TBH, they could definitely be saving the big reveal for the final series of the show, so we guess we'll have to tune in to see!

As for Kylie and Jordyn's relationship, it seems that for now they have gone their separate ways, but who knows what will happen in the future?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Kardashian News

Kendall Jenner was accused of 'cultural appropriation' after the launch of 818 tequila.

Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Launching 818 Tequila Line
Travis Barker has two children with his ex wife

How Many Kids Does Travis Barker Have & What Are Their Names?

Features

Kendall Jenner launched her own line of tequila.

Why Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Is Called 818: The Sentimental Meaning Behind It Explained
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have confirmed their relationhsip

Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Travis Barker Finally Make Instagram Debut
Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker

Hot On Capital

Halsey opened up about her views on her body during pregnancy.

Halsey Reflects On Pregnancy Journey So Far In New Post Of Growing Baby Bump
Harry Styles' knitted cardigan became a phenomenon of its own

Why Harry Styles’ Knitted Cardigan Is Trending Again

Harry Styles stole the show at The BRIT Awards in 2020.

Harry Styles’ 3 Most Iconic Moments From The BRITs 2020

Little Mix have new music coming soon

Little Mix New Music: Everything The Girls Have Said About New Songs In 2021
Taylor Swift joins Haim for a remix of 'Gasoline'

'Gasoline' Remix Lyrics Explained As Taylor Swift Joins Haim On Track

Features

Ariana Grande's 'Worst Behaviour' lyrics explained

Ariana Grande Worst Behavior Lyrics Explained As Positions Deluxe Drops

Features

More News

Demi Lovato will release 'Dancing With The Devil' as a four-part series.

What Happened To Demi Lovato In 2018? The Singer Addresses Overdose In ‘Dancing With The Devil’ Documentary
Travis Barker's ex-wife 'likes' comment about him 'downgrading'

Travis Barker's Ex Wife Likes Post About 'Downgrading' Amid Kourtney Kardashian Relationship
Fans couldn't get over how cute Gigi Hadid's snap of Zayn was.

Gigi Hadid ‘Wakes Up’ Next To Picture Of Zayn Malik & Fans Are Emotional
Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard married in 2019

Who Is Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard? The Retired Tech Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Harry Styles is said to be 'very into' Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde ‘Falling In Love’ With Harry Styles Amid Their ‘Magical’ Romance