Khloé Kardashian Hits Back At Fan Claiming She Keeps Kylie Away From Jordyn Woods

Khloé Kardashian hits back at fan who questions her control over Kylie. Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian/ @kyliejenner

Khloé Kardashian savagely hit back at a fan who questioned if she allowed her sister Kylie to be friends with Jordyn Woods if she is back together with Tristan Thompson.

Khloé, 36, sent a seriously long message back to someone who commented under a recent trailer for the upcoming final series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians which sees Kim ask Tristan what's going on with him and Koko.

They wrote: "So... is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again?"

What they probably weren't expecting was one hell of a clap back from the reality star herself...

Khloé replied: "Never once have I ever, and i mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with."

"She is an adult who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!"

"I love my sister unconditionally. That means regardless of who she choose to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!"

"She is my life partner, and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!!"

"Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F**K UP!"

Khloé Kardashian tells a fan to 'shut the f*** up' over Jordyn Woods comment. Picture: Instagram @kardashianvideo @khloekardashian

Although Khloé and NBA player Tristan have never explicitly confirmed they are back together, there have been enough hints from those close to them to assume they're giving their relationship another shot.

A recent trailer for the final series of KUWTK also shows Khloe and Tristan Thompson discussing their plans for another baby after they felt sorry for daughter True, two, during isolation when she had no other tots her age to play with.

TBH, they could definitely be saving the big reveal for the final series of the show, so we guess we'll have to tune in to see!

As for Kylie and Jordyn's relationship, it seems that for now they have gone their separate ways, but who knows what will happen in the future?

