Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016, but are they still in a relationship? Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share their two-year-old daughter True and recently shut down rumours that they’re expecting a second child, but are they still dating?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been quarantining together to co-parent their daughter, True, which has caused fans to speculate whether or not the pair have rekindled their relationship.

With recent rumours flying around that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is pregnant, she took to Twitter to shut down the claims and hit back at the ‘sick’ and ‘false’ tweets.

The mother-of-one and the NBA star have also made headlines lately over accusations that Tristan is the father of another woman’s child.

The model, Kimberly Alexander, publicised the situation, claiming he has ‘neglected’ their son and demanded Tristan take a DNA test.

But amid the drama, are the couple back together? Here’s what we know.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together?

The pair, who first confirmed their relationship in 2016, are no longer dating after they split in 2019.

While Khloe was pregnant with True, in 2018, Tristan was pictured kissing another woman in a video, which went viral online.

Following the birth of their child, the pair reconciled, until the cheating scandal last year where Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods at a party.

The altercation caused family-friend Jordyn to stray from the Kardashian clan afterwards, with her and Kylie cutting all ties.

Khloe and Tristan broke up afterwards, and have only started to spark rumours that they’re romantically involved again after the couple were seemingly staying together during the coronavirus lockdown.

