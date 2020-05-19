Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

19 May 2020, 14:49

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016, but are they still in a relationship? Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share their two-year-old daughter True and recently shut down rumours that they’re expecting a second child, but are they still dating?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been quarantining together to co-parent their daughter, True, which has caused fans to speculate whether or not the pair have rekindled their relationship.

With recent rumours flying around that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is pregnant, she took to Twitter to shut down the claims and hit back at the ‘sick’ and ‘false’ tweets.

Kendall Jenner Hit With Six-Figure Lawsuit Over Instagram Post

The mother-of-one and the NBA star have also made headlines lately over accusations that Tristan is the father of another woman’s child.

The model, Kimberly Alexander, publicised the situation, claiming he has ‘neglected’ their son and demanded Tristan take a DNA test.

But amid the drama, are the couple back together? Here’s what we know.

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together?

View this post on Instagram

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The pair, who first confirmed their relationship in 2016, are no longer dating after they split in 2019.

While Khloe was pregnant with True, in 2018, Tristan was pictured kissing another woman in a video, which went viral online.

Following the birth of their child, the pair reconciled, until the cheating scandal last year where Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods at a party.

The altercation caused family-friend Jordyn to stray from the Kardashian clan afterwards, with her and Kylie cutting all ties.

Khloe and Tristan broke up afterwards, and have only started to spark rumours that they’re romantically involved again after the couple were seemingly staying together during the coronavirus lockdown.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Kylie Jenner told fans in Europe they can now purchase Kylie Skin products locally

Kylie Skin Is Coming To Europe: Where Will It Be Available? When Will It Be Released?
Kimberly Alexander claimed Tristan Thompson has 'neglected' her son

Tristan Thompson Takes DNA Test After Woman Claims NBA Star Is The Father Of Her Child Following Fake Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumours
Khloe has hit back at the 'hurtful' comments.

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At ‘Sick’ Tweets Over ‘False’ Rumour She’s Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Child
Kylie Jenner showing stretch marks on Instagram praised by fans

Kylie Jenner Praised For Showing Stretch Marks In Instagram Bikini Snap
Khloe Kardashian pregnant with ex Tristan Thompson's baby

Khloe Kardashian 'Pregnant With Second Child' & Tristan Thompson Is Father

Hot On Capital

Noah Cyrus breaks down on Instagram live about growing up in Miley's shadow

Noah Cyrus Breaks Down & Says Growing Up Miley's Sister Was 'Unbearable'

Miley Cyrus

Ed Sheeran has donated a huge sum to his old school.

Ed Sheeran Donates £170,000 To His Old School

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles's 'Watermelon Sugar' sunglasses are causing a stir on Twitter

Harry Styles's Stylist Posts His Watermelon Sugar Sunglasses & Fans Need Them Now

Harry Styles

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

All The Love Island Babies As Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Announce They’re Pregnant

TV & Film

Jade's new show will air on MTV.

‘Served! With Jade Thirlwall’: What’s It About And When Is It Released? Everything We Know About Little Mix Star’s New MTV Drag Queen Show

Little Mix

Friends of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have thrown support behind the stars

Celebs Rally To Support Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Over Billboard Controversy With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Ariana Grande

More News

Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead at their apartment

Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce And His Girlfriend Found Dead At Las Vegas Apartment
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Billboard drama explained

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Billboard Drama Explained: 6ix9ine Accuses Them of Chart Fraud

Ariana Grande

6ix9ine accused Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande of buying their Billboard top spot

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Shut Down Allegations They Bought No. 1 Spot

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles quiz watermelon sugar

QUIZ: Answer 7 Questions & We'll Cast You In A Harry Styles Music Video

Harry Styles

Harry has urged fans 'not to try this at home'.

Harry Styles' Fans React To ‘HOT AF’ Watermelon Sugar Video

Harry Styles