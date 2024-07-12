What Happened To Kim Kardashian’s Finger?

12 July 2024, 12:48

Kim Kardashian sparked concern when she was seen with bandages on her fingers
Kim Kardashian sparked concern when she was seen with bandages on her fingers. Picture: Getty/Kim Kardashian/TikTok

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian’s bloody fingertip was shown on The Kardashians, but what happened to her finger?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kardashians are known for sharing every aspect of their lives, from Kris Jenner’s recent cancer scare, Kendall Jenner’s horse’s pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian’s recent birth of baby Rocky to Kim Kardashian’s gruesome finger injury.

In an upcoming episode of The Kardashians Kim showed off her shock injury, months after sparking questions about what had happened after she was pictured with bandages on her fingers.

In the preview she removed her bandages to show a doctor her fingers, where the tops had seemingly been sliced off.

Kim Kardashian shocked fans with her finger injury
Kim Kardashian shocked fans with her finger injury. Picture: Kim Kardashian/TikTok

What happened to Kim Kardashian’s finger?

Kim is yet to spill on how she injured her finger, but fans will no doubt get their answers on The Kardashians episode set to air on Disney+ on 18th July.

In the scenes she removed her bandage to show the doctor, who commented: “Oh, it looks great,” to which Kim replied: “You think that looks great?”

After an X-ray she said in a confessional: “The like, tip broke off. It was more painful than childbirth.”

Kim sparked concern in March when she was pictured on a number of occasions with her fingers in bandages. In a video shared on social media at the time she joked she ‘sacrificed’ her fingers ‘for some beauty’.

Kim Kardashian said her injury was 'more painful than childbirth'
Kim Kardashian said her injury was 'more painful than childbirth'. Picture: Hulu/Alamy

Showing her bandages to the camera she joked: “I’ve been loving this look lately, it’s very stylish,” before confirming: “No, I just hurt myself guys.”

Using her bandage like a beauty blender she said: “It is for skincare, smooths out your skin, for blush, for highlighter. I sacrificed my fingers for some beauty.”

Kris Jenner had a hysterectomy
Kris Jenner had a hysterectomy. Picture: Alamy

Kim’s finger isn’t the only medical issue the Kardashians have been sharing recently. In the latest episodes, Kris reveals how she underwent a hysterectomy to remove a tumour on her ovary.

It came just a matter of weeks after Kourtney was also hospitalised due to a scare regarding her baby’s health. Her son, Rocky, arrived safely in November.

