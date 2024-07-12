All The Celebrity Guests At The Ambani Wedding Including Kim Kardashian & Nick Jonas

12 July 2024, 10:52 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 14:57

Kim Kardashian is among those attending the Ambani wedding
Kim Kardashian is among those attending the Ambani wedding. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Who's on the Ambani wedding guest list? Here are the celebs invited to the most extravagant event of the year.

After five months of lavish celebrations, Anant Ambani - the youngest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani - is marrying Radhika Merchant on Friday 12th July.

The lead up to their wedding has included a pre-wedding gala performance from Rihanna, a pre-wedding show by Justin Bieber and many other extravagant festivities.

Tycoon Mukesh Ambani has been estimated to have spent upwards of $600 million on the event, which is still only 0.5% of his families mega fortune.

Of course an event so opulent must have a guest list to match, so now that we've seen Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe touch down in India ready for the celebrations, let's take a look at who else is set to attend the wedding of the year.

Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant during their sangeet ceremony
Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant during their sangeet ceremony. Picture: Getty

Which celebrities were at the Ambani wedding?

It's understood that over a thousand people will be in attendance of the wedding so these are only a few we know of.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

Reality TV stars Kim and Khloe are part of the mega guest list for the Ambani wedding. They were papped arriving in Mumbai for the celebrations.

On their IG stories they've both shared a behind-the-scenes look of the event, including them wearing traditional Hindu bindis.

The ultra-famous sisters were joined by a complete camera crew so it's likely we'll get to see some of their trip in the next season of The Kardashians.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian in Mumbai
Khloe and Kim Kardashian in Mumbai. Picture: Instagram

Adele

'Easy On Me' singer Adele has been reportedly invited to the wedding and many expect she will be the highly-anticipated performer of the night, following Rihanna and Justin Bieber who performed at the pre-wedding celebrations.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were seen arriving in Mumbai ready to attend the Ambani wedding.

John Cena

Actor and former wrestler John was photographed ahead of the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika at the venue.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai to attend wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai to attend wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Picture: Getty
John Cena arrives for the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai
John Cena arrives for the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Picture: Getty

According to Indian publication Mashable India, the following names have also been invited to the Ambani wedding; Mike Tyson, Drake, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Lana Del Rey.

Of course among the pop stars there are many business men and woman who are on the guest list. These guests include Samsung Electronics chief Jay Lee and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino.

Naturally, political figures have also made the list and are expected to be in attendance.

Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal paints portraits of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani
Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal paints portraits of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Picture: Getty

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson

EX-PM's Tony Blair and Boris Johnson have been reported among those set to attend the Ambani wedding.

Hilary Clinton

Former United States Secretary of State Hilary Clinton was in attendance at Mukesh Ambani's daughter's wedding, Isha Ambani, and she has been invited back to India for his son's wedding.

