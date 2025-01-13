Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster? All about the couple expecting twins

13 January 2025, 11:56 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 11:57

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?
Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster? Picture: Getty / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Jesy Nelson has announced she's expecting twins with her boyfriend Zion Foster - here's everything you need to know about Zion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is joining her ex-bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in entering the world of motherhood!

Jesy, who left the group in December 2020, has announced she's pregnant with twins. Sharing a photo of her and her boyfriend Zion Foster, who has his hand on her baby bump, Jesy said: "She's eating for three now."

The now solo artist first started dating Zion in 2022, they split in 2024 before getting back together the same year.

While Jesy's Little Mix fame makes her a household name, you may not know much about Zion so here's everything you need to know about the 26 year old soon-to-be father.

Jesy Nelson announced she is a expecting twins
Jesy Nelson announced she is a expecting twins. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Who is Zion Foster?

Zion is a musician in the hip-hop and rap genre who is currently dating ex-Little Mix member Jesy Nelson. His most popular song is 'Intro (Real Love)' which he's on with fellow rapper Brandz.

In 2024 he dropped 'Mine' which is a collab with Jesy, who embarked on her solo career after leaving Little Mix in 2020.

How old is Zion Foster?

He's 26, which is seven years younger than his girlfriend Jesy, 33, who he is having twins with.

In a song that the pair teased, but are yet to have released, Jesy sings: "He's 25, I'm 33 but he's the realest f------ man I'll ever meet."

And embracing their age gap, when promoting 'Mine' Zion said on TikTok, 'I like me a mature woman'.

Where is Zion Foster from?

Zion is British and is from London where he still lives now.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster in 2023
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster in 2023. Picture: Getty

When did Jesy Nelson start dating Zion Foster?

The pair started dating in January 2022 but split in 2024 just before they were set to release their song 'Mine'. Fans were quick to spot the pair had removed any mention of each other online however they seem to have ended thing amicably.

Under a video posted by OK! about the split, Zion said: "beautiful woman inside and out, wish her nothing but the best."

The couple quietly got back together in November last year and two months later they announced they are expecting twins.

A fair few of Jesy's fans didn't realise the pair were back on, but they have shared their support in droves. On Reddit one fan said: "This is Amazing!!! I didn't realise her and Zion were back together but I am so happy for her."

Another wrote: "Congratulations to her! Thought her and Zion had split up but if they're back together and happy then who are we to judge."

