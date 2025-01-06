Is Zendaya engaged? A closer look at her Golden Globes ring and new 't' tattoo

6 January 2025, 10:55 | Updated: 6 January 2025, 11:14

A closer look at Zendaya 'engagement' ring and adorable 't' tattoo
A closer look at Zendaya 'engagement' ring and adorable 't' tattoo. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Zendaya and Tom Holland sparked new engagement rumours at the Golden Globes 2025.

Challengers' Zendaya may have walked the Golden Globes red carpet alone... but she was adorned with some clear nods to her boyfriend, or fiancé?, Tom Holland.

That's right, the 28-year-old actress caught our eyes on the red carpet, like she always does, but this time it was because of a huge diamond ring and a humbly sized 't' tattoo.

After months - if not years - of engagement rumours fans now think the A-List couple have got engaged in secret, perhaps sometime during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

A closer look at Zendaya's Golden Globe ring
A closer look at Zendaya's Golden Globe ring. Picture: Getty

Is Zendaya engaged?

In a gorgeous burnt orange Louis Vuitton gown, styled of course by the one and only Law Roach, Zendaya was seen holding her hips just above where the tail of her dress protruded and then cascaded down onto the carpet.

This hand placement allowed a perfect view of her ring finger which was dressed with an oblong diamond. While fans are speculating whether this is a nod to a recent engagement, we cast our minds back to the LA premiere of Challengers where she also wore a ring on *that* finger but at later events it was missing.

It may be that it was simply a fashion choice, like the rest of her look which Law said was inspired by Black American stars of the past; Diahann Carroll, Eartha Kitt, Dorothy Dandridge and Joyce Bryant.

Zendaya at the Golden Globes 2025
Zendaya at the Golden Globes 2025. Picture: Getty
Zendaya's 't' tattoo
Zendaya's 't' tattoo. Picture: Getty

However, what was almost undeniably a nod to Tom was the tiny 't' tattoo that could be seen on her side exposed by the strapless dress.

The tattoo was so small it was nearly invisible but in some shots you can make out the adorable ink.

