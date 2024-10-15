Tom Holland fans slam criticism of his new non-alcoholic beer amid sobriety journey

15 October 2024, 17:05

Tom Holland previously opened up about giving up alcohol
Tom Holland previously opened up about giving up alcohol. Picture: Euan Cherry/Getty Images for University of St Andrews, Jay Shetty Podcast via YouTube
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Tom's journey to sobriety has inspired his new brand and fans have slammed the negative comments that are being hurled his way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Holland has just launched his own non-alcoholic beer company called 'Bero' but amongst all the praise and support from fans, he's been hit with some pretty bizarre negative comments.

In case you missed it, Tom made a big announcement yesterday (Oct 14) about his new business venture – and it's one that has a very personal connection to him. Bero is a "premium non-alcoholic beer" created by Tom that will be available to buy in the US.

To understand exactly why Tom has launched a non-alcoholic beer brand, you'll need to know about his sobriety journey. Unfortunately, hundreds of people online took to criticising the brand before diving deeper into Tom's history with alcohol.

Now his fans have jumped to his defence online.

Following the announcement, countless bizarre negative reactions were hurled Tom's way after it was shared across several pop culture news aggregator accounts on X/Twitter.

"Why would you remove the one thing that actually makes beer worth drinking," one user wrote as a second added: "Alcohol is the entire point of beer. Just either drink it or don’t lol." Others called it "pointless" and completely missed the wider context behind Tom's latest business move.

Fans have been quick to jump in and defend Tom, reminding others about the interviews he has given where he's spoken openly and candidly about his relationship with alcohol and his journey to sobriety.

One fan wrote: "It is absolutely wild seeing the negative reactions to this. Tom Holland has publicly talked about his struggle with alcohol in the past, which is why he's started this. But even if he hadn't, how does this affect you negatively in any way??"

Another added: "I’m gonna need people to understand why he created a non-alcoholic beer. not everyone wants to drink actual alcoholic, especially if someone suffered from alcoholism."

"This is a really cool thing tom holland is doing, i don’t get why people seem so mad about it, lol," someone else wrote, while another said: "Tom holland might be one of the coolest humblest people ever. this is dope. anyone hating on it needs some serious self reflection."

Tom Holland launches his own non-alcoholic beer following journey to sobriety
Tom Holland launches his own non-alcoholic beer following journey to sobriety. Picture: Getty

Why did Tom Holland launch a non-alcoholic beer brand?

Back in 2023, Tom opened up about his sobriety on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast and explained how he recognised that he had a dependency on alcohol.

Tom explained that going sober wasn't an overnight decision, but it was one that stemmed from a having a "very boozy Christmas". He attempted to do Dry January but found himself wanting to have a drink all the time.

"I was waking up thinking about it, I was checking the clock, 'when's it 12?' And it just really scared me," Tom said. He ended up taking two months away from alcohol before he began struggling. The lack of alcohol made him feel like he couldn't be social or go to the pub with his mates, or even go out for dinner.

TOM HOLLAND Gets Vulnerable About Mental Health & Overcoming Social Anxiety

After six months without alcohol, Tom explained that his mental health had improved, his ability to handle problems on set had improved and it was the happiest he'd ever been in his life. He also ended up distancing himself from events and communities that thrive off heavy drinking culture.

During the chat, Tom also explained that he had found alternative non-alcohol drinks that work for him – and now he's got his own brand.

"I went on my own little journey, I'm really enjoying it. And it's been amazing. I can't believe the difference that I feel from not drinking, I feel amazing," Tom added.

TV & Film

