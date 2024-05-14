Tom Holland Gets A New Hair Cut For Romeo And Juliet Play

14 May 2024, 13:01 | Updated: 14 May 2024, 13:03

Tom Holland has switched up his hair for his role in Romeo & Juliet
Tom Holland has switched up his hair for his role in Romeo & Juliet. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tom Holland revealed his new haircut at the opening night of Rome & Juliet on the West End.





Not too long ago Tom Holland was praising his girlfriend Zendaya for wowing on the Met Gala red carpet in New York and now he's in London showing off his hair transformation for his new role in the West End.

Tom is starring as Romeo in Jamie Lloyd's stage adaptation of Romeo & Juliet at the Duke of York's Theatre in London. His Juliet is actress Francesca Amewudah-Rivers and they finally opened the show in London's West End on Monday 13th May after the first preview performance was cancelled due to technical complications.

Tickets for the much coveted play now start at a whopping £250 after the general tickets sold out within two hours of their release in February 2024. Tom thanked fans for welcoming his return to stage, he said: "Really feeling the love today. Sold out in 2hrs. I can't believe it.

"Thank you to everyone who queued up and I'll see you all soon. Much love and again, thank you thank you thank you."

Tom Holland shares a Romeo & Juliet cast picture after first show
Tom Holland shares a Romeo & Juliet cast picture after first show. Picture: Instagram @tomholland2013

Theatre holds a special place in Tom's heart as he started his acting career with a supporting role in Billy Elliot the Musical in 2008 and ended up bagging the title role that year, which he played until 2010.

Fans of the show noted how at home Tom looked on the stage as he played an emotional depiction of Romeo at the Duke of York's Theatre. One fan said, "tom holland really belongs on that stage look how far he has come," on an X post of a side-by-side of Tom as Billy Elliot and as Romeo.

Taking to stage, Tom donned buzzed sides and a kind-of short bowl cut look on top. We're used to him with mid-length hair like he has in his Spider-Man movies and we've even seen him with long locks for Uncharted, but this switch-up was definitely welcomed.

At the end of the show, for his fans who didn't get a chance to see him in action, he came out onto the theatre balcony waving to the swarm of people below. He had an undeniably happy look on his face as he grinned from ear-to-ear.

As he left to get in his car, Tom walked through a swarm of cameras of flashes, fans captured the moment and shared it on X. One wrote, "Tom Holland is simply that guy" and another said "tom holland you are SO loved".

