Zendaya & Tom Holland Were Warned Not To Date By Spider-Man Producer

Zendaya and Tom Holland were told not to date... Picture: Zendaya/Instagram/Getty

Zendaya and Tom Holland were told not to date as they were cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of many Hollywood couples that have made the jump on-screen love to the real thing!

The co-stars have been friends since they first began appearing in the Marvel films in 2017, the third instalment of the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, hit theatres earlier this month.

However, it’s now been reported that producer Amy Pascal had a word of warning for the stars as they were cast in the mega-successful franchise.

The industry professional revealed to The New York Times that she spoke to both of the young stars: “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed they were dating this summer. Picture: Alamy

The film producer revealed to the publication that she told Tom and Zendaya, both 25, to be wary: "Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to."

It’s no surprise that Pascal tried to impart these words of wisdom on the co-stars as the Spider-Man movies have a history of their titular character and MJ getting together.

The trend began with the original comic book-to-movie adaptation in 2002 with Toby Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dating after meeting on set.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been acting in the franchise since 2017. Picture: Alamy

The tradition continued with The Amazing Spider-Man films in 2012, where Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone fell in love as they portrayed the iconic characters.

Pascal revealed that she did in fact give the same advice to Andrew and Emma, with the pair ultimately dating for four years despite her warnings.

The Uncharted star and the Euphoria actress have long been close friends, but their relationship was seemingly confirmed in July of this year as they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

They have since become more open about their romance, posting more photos of one another online as well as making red carpet appearances together.

Despite the words of warning from the Spider-Man producer, the young pair are going strong as colleagues and partners!

