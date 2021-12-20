Zendaya & Tom Holland Were Warned Not To Date By Spider-Man Producer

20 December 2021, 13:36 | Updated: 20 December 2021, 14:20

Zendaya and Tom Holland were told not to date...
Zendaya and Tom Holland were told not to date... Picture: Zendaya/Instagram/Getty

Zendaya and Tom Holland were told not to date as they were cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of many Hollywood couples that have made the jump on-screen love to the real thing!

The co-stars have been friends since they first began appearing in the Marvel films in 2017, the third instalment of the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, hit theatres earlier this month.

All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

However, it’s now been reported that producer Amy Pascal had a word of warning for the stars as they were cast in the mega-successful franchise.

The industry professional revealed to The New York Times that she spoke to both of the young stars: “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed they were dating this summer
Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed they were dating this summer. Picture: Alamy

The film producer revealed to the publication that she told Tom and Zendaya, both 25, to be wary: "Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to."

It’s no surprise that Pascal tried to impart these words of wisdom on the co-stars as the Spider-Man movies have a history of their titular character and MJ getting together.

The trend began with the original comic book-to-movie adaptation in 2002 with Toby Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dating after meeting on set.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been acting in the franchise since 2017
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been acting in the franchise since 2017. Picture: Alamy

The tradition continued with The Amazing Spider-Man films in 2012, where Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone fell in love as they portrayed the iconic characters.

Pascal revealed that she did in fact give the same advice to Andrew and Emma, with the pair ultimately dating for four years despite her warnings.

The Uncharted star and the Euphoria actress have long been close friends, but their relationship was seemingly confirmed in July of this year as they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

They have since become more open about their romance, posting more photos of one another online as well as making red carpet appearances together.

Despite the words of warning from the Spider-Man producer, the young pair are going strong as colleagues and partners!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has reportedly been offered £1million to perform at a Miami NYE event

Harry Styles Offered £1Million To Perform At Private New Year’s Eve Party

Tom Holland made a hilarious mistake

Tom Holland Was Convinced That Kris Jenner & Pete Davidson Were Dating

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Love Island fans were all saying the same thing about Teddy's Winter Wonderland outfit

Love Island Fans All Noticed The Same Thing About Teddy’s Winter Wonderland Outfit

Kim Kardashian apparently thinks Kanye's attempts to win her back 'are strange' since he's living with his girlfriend

Kim Kardashian ‘Confused’ Kanye West Wants Her Back When He’s Living With His Girlfriend

Ortisé put together an amazing proposal

JLS' Ortisé Williams Just Proposed To His Girlfriend In The Sweetest Way

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night