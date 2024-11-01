Tom Holland reveals he googles Zendaya to make sure that she's ok

Tom Holland reveals he googles Zendaya's name. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Tom Holland reveals his anxiety led him to google Zendaya’s name to check up on her and make sure she’s all right.

Some would consider Tom Holland and Zendaya to be the IT couple of our generation.

After meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming all the way back in 2016, the pair started off as co-stars, then friends and after years of speculation by 2021, an official couple.

In July 2021, they got papped kissing at a traffic light which they later went on to explain was " confusing and invasive" in a new interview with GQ before adding that they hoped to keep as much of their private relationship private in the future.

Since then, they've remained fairly lowkey but have given fans snippets into their adorable relationship. From cute birthday posts to sweet social media shout outs, red carpet appearances and supportive moments at big events, Tomdaya are everything.

Now, Tom's latest adorable confession about Zendaya has sent social media into a meltdown.

Zendaya and Tom Holland met back in 2016. Picture: Getty

Tom recently launched Bero, his new non-alcoholic beer company and has been doing the rounds promoting his latest project. Samah Dada interviewed Tom for Off The Menu, where in the last few minutes he was asked what the last thing he googled was.

“The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya,” he replied with a laugh.

Tom initially smiled at his own answer, but after the interviewer told him “It’s kind of iconic,” he went into more depth on why it was he did this.

“I’m not on socials and I delete it when I’m not using it. So sometimes like- It’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing,” he admitted before continuing to say: “I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool.”

“So I just give her a little google and look through the news and I’m like, ‘she’s good.’ fine,” he finished.

Zendaya shuts down speculation about being engaged to Tom Holland

A lot of fans found the humour in the act as it’s public knowledge that Tom and Zendaya live together, with one commenting under the video: “When you have Zendaya at home but still feel the need to google her—that’s true fan dedication!”

Another wrote, “NOT HIM GOOGLING ZENDAYA AS IF THEY DON’T LIVE TOGETHER PLS,” while a third added: "Imagine having Zendaya’s number but still hitting up Google like the rest of us."

Others thought it was also sweet that it sounds like Tom googles Z just to make sure no one is saying anything bad about her, or their relationship, or spreading any false stories about them.

NOT HIM LAST GOOGLING ZENDAYA 😭 as if they don't live together pls pic.twitter.com/lJnhsW5bZn — jillian 🪷 (@coykoii) October 31, 2024

Tom isn't on social media and he's revealed he quit to protect his own mental health when he found himself getting obsessed with what other people had to say about him.

Perhaps that’s what he compulsively checks now? He’s making sure Zendaya isn’t randomly getting cancelled for anything, or maybe he is just checking in on his woman because he loves her in a way we all want to be loved.

