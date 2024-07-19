Zendaya And Tom Holland 'Rock Solid' After Engagement Rumours

Zendaya and Tom Holland's family are in full support of their relationship. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship is going strong as they continue to be "each other's biggest supporters".

Three years after they went public, Spider-Man: Homecoming actors Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to go from strength to strength, as sources say their families are "all in" and have full support for their relationship.

During Zendaya's Challengers press tour, engagement rumours began again but while there's no sign of a proposal, Tom and Zendaya are "the real deal" and more loved-up than ever.

An US Weekly source said: "These two are the real deal...They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid.”

After meeting on set in 2016 for Spider-Man, where they played love interests, Zendaya and Tom became close as they got to know each other when the cameras were away.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving The Duke of York's Theatre after a 'Romeo and Juliet' press night. Picture: Getty

Reportedly, "their families are all in" on the relationship, "[and] think they’re perfect together.” The source went on to say that they "get" each other, adding: "They’re each other’s biggest supporters.”

This comes after the Euphoria actress was seen supporting Tom in London for the Romeo and Juliet press night. She arrived in a Shakespearean-style long black ballgown, featuring a corset, full skirt and shoulder puffs. As they left the theatre hand-in-hand beaming, Zendaya looked so proud of her man.

Likewise, when Zendaya co-chaired the Met Gala, Tom dedicated an Instagram post to his girlfriend, sharing photos of Zendaya’s two looks from the night, where she arrived in an ethereal, ocean blue gown consisting of organza tiers and peacock-inspired prints, Tom simply left a string of heart-eye emojis alongside his post.

Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion". Picture: Getty

A few months back, in April 2024, People reported that the pair were looking at settling down. "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” the publication's source claimed.

