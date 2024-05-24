Zendaya Supported Tom Holland In More Than One Way At Romeo & Juliet Press Night

Zendaya showed her support for Tom Holland in more than one way. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Zendaya and Tom Holland were the image of a young couple in love during one of his Romeo & Juliet press nights and she showed up and showed out for her boyfriend.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are Hollywood’s unstoppable couple and after Zendaya spent the past few months promoting Dune 2 and Challengers, the limelight’s now on her boyfriend for his new West End theatre show Romeo and Juliet.

Tom got a new haircut for the gig, sporting a shorter do with buzzed sides. But on Thursday night all eyes were on his beautiful girlfriend who not only showed up to support her beau, after promising to ‘go to as many shows as I can’ but to channel the theme of the production too.

That’s right, this girl doesn’t do things by halves. Ever the fashion chameleon, Zendaya arrived in a Shakespearean-style long black ballgown, featuring a corset, full skirt and shoulder puffs.

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach really do go above and beyond for every occasion.

Zendaya and Tom Holland leaving a Romeo and Juliet press night. Picture: Getty

The Euphoria actress had pulled her newly-dyed lighter hair into a low bun and wore a string of necklaces.

As they left the theatre hand-in-hand beaming, Zendaya looked so proud of her man.

Zendaya made time to watch Romeo and Juliet after a busy few weeks. Picture: Getty

In her interview with Vogue in April, she touched on growing up under the spotlight with Tom by her side, after they both starred in Spider-Man together.

She said: “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya constantly support one another. Picture: Getty

“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

She said of his role in Romeo and Juliet that she “could not be more proud” of him, adding: “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can.”

Tom and Zendaya have been together since 2021, when they were papped kissing in a car together, months after denying they were in a relationship. Have fans been obsessed with them ever since.

