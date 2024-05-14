Zendaya Says Euphoria Season Three Delay Has Been 'Tough'

Zendaya speaks about Euphoria season 3 delay. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Zendaya explains how the delay of Euphoria season three has impacted her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While her boyfriend Tom Holland has been taking over the West End, Zendaya has become the face of Vogue Australia.

Since Zendaya not only plays Rue in Euphoria but is a producer on the show, questions in her Vogue Aus interview turned to season three of the show, which has been delayed for an unprecedented amount of time.

After filming for her blockbuster film Challengers, Zendaya went on set for Dune: Part Two where filming wrapped in December 2022, and since then she's taken an unplanned leave from work, especially with the delay of Euphoria's third season.

Speaking about her time away from acting the actress, who has been working since she was 14, said: I haven’t been working, honey. That’s been really tough for me because I’m so used to it.

Zendaya in season one of Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

"That’s all I know how to do, and it’s all I’ve ever done,” she explained.

Although the break from work has been "tough", Zendaya stayed measured about the show's delay, she said: "I’m a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time.

"Things are meant to be the way they’re meant to be. I can’t speed things up [or] slow things down.”

Euphoria season three has been delayed for many reasons including; Hollywood strikes, rejected scripts, 'time jumps' and of course the devastation of Angus Cloud's death.

The release of Challengers was also delayed. Picture: Getty

During her unexpected recess from acting Zendaya said she's not had any distractions which means she's been forced 'to deal with all the feelings she has'. The former Disney star asked herself: “I’ve only ever done this. What else am I even good at? What else can I do?”

Season three is set to come out in 2025 but filming hasn't even started yet. At the LA premiere for Zendaya's new movie Challengers, Zendaya had fans convinced the third season had been cancelled.

On the red carpet Variety asked her if Euphoria season 3 is still happening and she responded: "I don't know! I am not in charge. Of course, if it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it's beyond me."

As she works as a producer fans were sure this meant season three had been struck off but of course there are higher people in higher places that make the decisions.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.