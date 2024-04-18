Abigail Directors Reveal Emotional Details About Angus Cloud's Final Movie Role

18 April 2024, 15:38 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 16:48

Angus Cloud's final film is dedicated to him following his tragic passing
Angus Cloud's final film is dedicated to him following his tragic passing. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, Universal Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Fans of Angus Cloud will shortly be able to experience his final film role as horror film Abigail is released in cinemas tomorrow (April 19).

Abigail stars Angus, alongside a star-studded cast including Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens and Matilda's Alisha Weir. The horror film is directed by Scream 5 and 6's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and the duo sat down with Variety to share their memories of making the film with the Euphoria star.

Angus sadly passed away just after the SAG-AFTRA strike came into effect and suspended production on the film. The 25-year-old actor had filmed all of his scenes before production was shut down.

Angus Cloud stars in horror movie Abigail – his final film before his death
Angus Cloud stars in horror movie Abigail – his final film before his death. Picture: Universal Pictures

Speaking about Angus' role in the film and what it was like shooting with him, Gillett said: "It was just so evident how much fun he was having. I don’t think we’ve ever worked with somebody that forces the other actors in the scene to pay attention."

He continued: "There’s not a false moment in anything that he does. He kind of gave everyone permission to be a little weird and take some swings that maybe they wouldn’t have otherwise, just because of how natural and charismatic he is in a scene."

After the cast and crew returned to work following the end of the strikes, Bettinelli-Olpin added: "Everybody involved really wanted to make sure that we finished the movie strong and did Angus justice. We felt a responsibility."

Angus Cloud’s final film role revealed in new Abigail trailer

Sharing more behind-the-scenes details about Angus' impact on the film, Bettinelli-Olpin revealed that Angus personally chose the song his character sings along to in one particular scene.

"He was like, 'I can’t believe we’re getting this song in a fucking movie!'" he said. "To everybody’s credit involved, it was just never on the table to cut it. It was like, 'No, that meant a lot to Angus. Let’s let that be a part of the movie.'"

Bettinelli-Olpin also confirmed that all scenes of Angus included in the film are the ones that he filmed. There is no CGI or digital recreations involved when it comes to Angus' scenes.

"Every single thing of Angus is Angus in the movie," he said. "There’s not even an ADR line off-camera that we needed for story. It’s all Angus."

Abigail will be released in cinemas on April 19th. The film is dedicated to Angus.

