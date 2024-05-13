Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Exposes Major Designers Who Refused To Dress Her

Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Exposes Major Fashion Houses Who Refused To Dress Her. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

At the start of Zendaya's career, five major fashion houses refused to dress her and now Law Roach is calling them out.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach has revealed the five major fashion houses who refused to dress Zendaya at the start of her career.

There's no denying that Zendaya is THAT girl when it comes to fashion. Whether she's co-chairing the Met Gala or stealing the show at her own film premieres, you can always guarantee that Zendaya will serve a killer look. Over the course of the past year alone, Zendaya has worn jaw-dropping outfits by the likes of Thierry Mugler and Alexander McQueen.

Part of Zendaya's fashion genius comes down to her ongoing work with celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach. Zendaya started working with Law in 2014 and they've been inseparable ever since. Anytime you see Zendaya on a red carpet, it's a Zendaya and Law collaboration - and today every fashion house is begging to dress Zendaya.

However, Law has now revealed that Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci and Valentino originally would not dress Zendaya.

Zendaya and Law Roach at The 2019 Met Gala. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

Speaking on The Cutting Room Floor podcast, Law discussed dressing Zendaya at the start of her career and how multiple major fashion houses turned them down. He said: "I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar."

He then added: "I still have the receipts. By the time she got to [the cover of] American Vogue, she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t. She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never."

Law ended by saying: "The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract. When I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time."

As Law has said, Zendaya has never worn Chanel, Dior or Gucci on a carpet. However, she has worn pieces by Valentino and Saint Laurent now.

