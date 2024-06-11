Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And News About The HBO Series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Euphoria season 3 has officially been confirmed by HBO. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Euphoria season 3 is on the way, but delays have struck the production once again. The show was renewed for season 3 way back in 2022, before season 2 even finished airing. The early renewal had fans excited to see what happens next, but there's still no confirmation of when season 3 will even begin filming.

Over the past year, there has been several understandable reasons as to why the show has been delayed. In 2023, Angus Cloud, who played Fez, sadly passed away. The industry was also hit with acting and writing strikes as the industry rallied for better pay and working conditions.

HBO confirmed that Euphoria season 3 would land on our screens in 2025, and Sydney Sweeney recently teased that filming was set to begin in mid-2024. However, Deadline have now reported that the series has been delayed again.

Here's everything you need to know about Euphoria season 3, including the release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the future of the series.

When does Euphoria season 3 come out?

Will there be a Euphoria season 3 on HBO?

On February 4th 2022, HBO revealed that Euphoria season 3 is in the works. Taking to the official Euphoria Instagram page, the network shared a video announcement with the caption: "#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3." The exciting news came halfway through season 2 airing.

In a statement via The Hollywood Reporter, Francesca Orsi, HBO's Executive VP of Programming said: "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

Despite the lengthy delays, Deadline report that season 3 is still in the works. It has not been cancelled despite online rumours.

When is the Euphoria season 3 release date?

On November 2nd, 2023, Variety confirmed that Euphoria season 3 is scheduled to air in 2025. The new season of the show was originally scheduled to come out in 2024. However, filming was delayed due to the WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Euphoria season 2 aired two and half years after season 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the delays, there were two Euphoria specials in between seasons 1 and 2. Based on the delays, there will be at least three years between Euphoria seasons 2 and 3.

As of June 2024, production has not yet started. According to a report from Deadline, Sam Levinson still working on scripts and filming plans have been temporarily put on hold, with the cast given permission to take other acting jobs.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," HBO said in a statement. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Euphoria season 3 is still reportedly scheduled to be released at some point in 2025.

Who is in the Euphoria season 3 cast?

Based on how Euphoria season 2 ends, it's most of the main cast will be back for more. It's been confirmed that Zendaya (Rue), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy) and Sydney Sweeney (Cassie) will return. Maude Apatow (Lexi) will also likely be back.

Barbie Ferreira (Kat) has officially left the show. In an Instagram story in August 2022, Barbie wrote: "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez".

Angus Cloud was scheduled to return to the show as Fez before his tragic passing. It is currently unclear how the show will address Fez's absence. Before his death, Angus told E! News: "I can't wait to get back to work with everyone. I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and be working on set again."

As for the supporting cast, we imagine that there will be some brand new characters but it's unclear who else will return. In January 2024, Dominic Fike said he was "unsure" if he'll be back as Elliot.

Chloe Cherry (Faye) also recently revealed that she has not been contacted about season 3. "No one talks to me. They really don’t talk to me," she said. "I would definitely go back, but they just leave me in the dark, let’s just say that."

Javon Walton's Ashtray was killed in a brutal shootout with the police. His character appears to dead, but Javon told Esquire: "I just hope he's alive".

Will there be a Euphoria season 3? Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Will Zendaya be in Euphoria season 3?

Fans worried that Rue would die in season 2 and were pleasantly surprised to see her survive. Ahead of the finale airing, Zendaya told The Cut that Rue's story would end on a hopeful note. She explained: "Episode 8 is where we’ll get that sense of redemption. I think Rue deserves it, and I think anyone who suffers with the same thing she does deserves it."

HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed that Zendaya will be back at WarnerMedia's 2022 investor day. According to TVLine, Casey said: "She's going to be in season 3".

What will happen in Euphoria season 3?

At the moment, the Euphoria cast and crew haven't revealed anything concrete about what will happen in season 3.

Chloe Cherry previously told Variety that she'd love Rue and Faye to have more scenes together in season 3: "I think Faye has a story of addiction to tell as Rue does; even though it’s different, I think that they could learn something from each other. I also think Rue is a non-judgmental character, and I think that is all Faye needs. I think if they got closer, they would get along because they have these shared experiences and they are both chill girls in spite of it."

Speaking to Variety about Cal's storyline going forward, Eric Dane said: "There’s gonna be redemption. I mean, that’s the trajectory he’s on. I can’t imagine Cal’s life from solitary confinement. It’s tough to work Cal into the storyline when he’s behind bars."

There's also been rumours that season 3 might jump into the future, taking the characters into adulthood. In an August interview with Elle, Sam Levinson said season 3 would be a "film noir" and teased that Rue would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

Whatever happens, the fans are definitely not going to forget how Rue still owes Laurie a lot of money...

Read more: Zendaya reveals the original Euphoria season 2 plot was completely different

Is there a Euphoria season 3 trailer yet?

HBO are yet to release a Euphoria season 3 trailer but we shall let you know as soon as they do.

Read more about Euphoria here:

