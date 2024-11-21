Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning? Picture: HBO via Alamy

By Sam Prance

All the Euphoria actors and characters who won't be appearing in Euphoria season 3.

HBO have confirmed that Euphoria season 3 is still going ahead but now several actors have officially left the cast.

Ever since HBO revealed that Euphoria had been renewed for a third season, the show has faced multiple delays. First of all, filming was due to start in 2023. However, the WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike pushed back production. The show's future was then put into question after Angus Cloud tragically passed away in July of that year.

Nevertheless, HBO have stood firm that Euphoria season 3 will happen and it's now set to debut in 2025. That being said, the cast will be a little different. With that in mind, here's a breakdown of who's returning and who's not.

As it stands, two original main Euphoria cast members have left the show: Barbie Ferriera and Storm Reid.

In 2022, Kat actress Barbie Ferriera announced that she had quit Euphoria following rumours of drama on set. Barbie later denied that there was drama. Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Barbie said: "I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice...I think both parties knew that."

Now, Storm Reid has also announced that she won't be returning to star as Rue's sister Gia in season 3. Announcing her departure to Rotten Tomatoes, she said: “I’m very excited for season 3. Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show."

Elsewhere, Angus Cloud will no longer be part of the show following his passing. It also seems unlikely that Javon Walton will return as Ashtray based on his implied death at the end of season 2.

Barbie Ferreira and Alexa Demie in Euphoria season 2. Picture: Alamy

Who will be in the Euphoria season 3 cast?

In July 2024, Deadline reported that actors Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike will all return for season 3.

Zendaya has also told The Awards podcast that season 3 will feature a significant time jump with all the characters outside of high school. Filming is still yet to begin.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any more updates.

