27 January 2025, 12:29

Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images, HBO / LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Storm Reid previously confirmed that she would bot be part of Euphoria season 3.

Storm Reid has opened up about the real reason why she won't be returning as Rue's sister Gia in Euphoria season 3.

If you've been following the latest Euphoria news, you'll already know that season 3 has faced multiple setbacks and controversies including production delays and cast changes. Not only has filming been pushed back two years but fan favourite characters like Kat (Barbie Ferreria) and Faye (Chloe Cherry) won't appear in the new season.

Last year, Storm Reid confirmed that she had also left the show and now she's explained why she isn't coming back.

Why did Storm Reid leave Euphoria?

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes in 2024, Storm Reid revealed that she was no longer part of the show. She stated: “I’m very excited for season 3. Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show." At the time, Storm did not expand on why she won't star in season 3.

Now, Storm has discussed her exit and the reason behind it further in a new interview with TMZ. She stated: "I got stuff going on. I'm about to get my degree, graduate from USC, producing. I have a production company that I'm doing a lot of work with. Schedules just can't align sometimes. It's a scheduling thing."

Why did Storm Reid leave Euphoria?
Why did Storm Reid leave Euphoria? Picture: HBO / Alamy

As for what she's going to miss most about the show, Storm said: "I'm gonna miss everybody. Every single one of them. The memories I share with [Zendaya] are always gonna be near and dear to my heart."

