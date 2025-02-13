HBO boss says Euphoria is ending with season 3

13 February 2025, 15:17

HBO boss says Euphoria is ending with season 3. Picture: HBO / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is Euphoria season 3 the final season? It looks like we're saying goodbye to Rue and the rest of the characters.

Euphoria fans assemble. HBO's head of drama has teased that Euphoria season 3 will be the final season of the show.

Over the course of the past few years, Euphoria season 3 has faced multiple production delays. Filming was originally scheduled to start in 2023. However, the strikes and Angus Cloud's tragic passing meant that production was put on hold indefinitely. As a result, fans began to wonder if the show would still come back or if it had been cancelled.

Nevertheless, Euphoria season 3 is still going ahead. Filming has just begun and the show looks set to return in 2026. However, for anyone hoping for many more seasons of Euphoria, we now know that Rue's story is coming to an end.

Has Euphoria been cancelled? Is Euphoria ending?

Euphoria cast gather for HBO Max event in NYC

Talking to Deadline on February 12th, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi discussed Euphoria season 3 and how it's shaping up. She revealed that the cast and crew are back in action: “I talked to [creator] Sam [Levinson] this morning at like, 6:30 in the morning on his way to set. Everyone’s so happy to be back, and I’m relieved we’re finally here.”

When asked if the show is ending, Francesca then added: "We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end. I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative."

With this in mind, it would appear that Euphoria is ending with season 3 as the cast move on to different projects.

Has Euphoria been cancelled? Is Euphoria ending? Picture: Eddy Chen-HBO / The Hollywood Archive

As for what will happen in Euphoria season 3, TheWrap has reported that there will be a time jump between season 2 and season 3. As a result, we'll be reuniting with Rue when she's left school. Meanwhile, actors like Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Storm Reid (Gia) and Chloe Cherry (Faye) are no longer part of the show.

In an interview with Elle in 2024, Sam Levinson also said said season 3 would be a "film noir" and teased that Rue would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

