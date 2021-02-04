Who Is Zendaya Dating & Who Are The 'Malcolm And Marie' Star's Exes?

Who is Zendaya dating and who are her exes? Picture: Instagram @zendaya

Is 'Malcolm and Marie' actress Zendaya in a relationship, who is she dating and who are the famous faces she now calls her exes?

Zendaya is back on our screens in Malcolm & Marie and everyone is wondering if the Euphoria star is in a relationship, who she is dating and the very famous faces she has been romantically linked to.

From her brief romance with Jacob Elordie to those plentiful Tom Holland rumours, let's look at who the former Disney star has had romances with and who are just rumours...

Why Zendaya Wants You To Stop Talking About Her Age Gap With John David Washington In Malcolm & Marie

Is Zendaya in a relationship? Who is she dating?

As far as is known, Zendaya is not currently in a relationship, or if she is, it is not one that has yet gone public and as one of the biggest names in Hollywood it's unlikely any romance would stay secret for long!

TBF there's a global pandemic on, so the dating scene has considerably cooled off, but we're certain there's a whole queue of people waiting for their opportunity to date the superstar.

She's previously been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., and fellow Disney star Trevor Jackson, so it's safe to say she, like many other celebs, often dates from the pool of other famous faces.

We will definitely keep you updated....

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's relationship (and break up)

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya started dating from filming 'Euphoria'. Picture: Getty

Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi had everyone talking when it was revealed they were in a relationship after being spotted kissing in New York in early 2020.

Before this, they had often referred to each other as 'best friend' and even that they were 'siblings' to each other- but after filming the show for almost a year, it seems they were more than just pals.

They were spotted out and about in New York the following months- however, things came to an abrupt end when Jacob was spotted hand-in-hand with supermodel Kaia Gerber in September 2020.

Did Zendaya and Tom Holland date?

Zendaya and Tom Holland became close friends filming 'Spiderman' in 2016. Picture: Getty

Zendaya starred alongside Tom Holland in the 2017 blockbuster Spiderman: Homecoming and the pair have struck up a close and long lasting friendship that continues on to the present.

When they first started popping up in each other's Instagram stories and walking red carpets together, many fans were certain this was another co-star love story, but the fact is, they really are just great friends!

Reports even emerged they were keeping their romance a secret, but Zendaya told Variety back in 2017:

"We are friends. He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends."

"This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There are very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old."

You tell 'em, Zendaya!

Is Zendaya dating her Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington?

It appears 36-year-old John David Washington is also single.

He is the son of legendary actor Denzel Washington and has said this has hindered him in relationships.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club in America, he said:

""It does make it tricky, making friends, in relationships, significant others and all that."

"I've been in two relationships and they both faltered because of the trust thing, paranoia by nature... It might've been my own paranoia that sabotaged the relationships. They were okay in hindsight."

Zendaya stars alongside John David Washington in 'Malcolm & Marie'. Picture: Netflix

The Emmy winning actress has spoken about the age gap in her latest role and how she wants people to not become preoccupied by it.

She said: “I've played a 16-year-old since I was 16.“You have to remember, also, people grew up with me as a child."

"It's like watching, I guess, your younger sibling now, you know, they're grown...So it's hard for people to wrap around the idea that I am grown in real life.

So, it seems like Zendaya is very much on the market at the moment!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital