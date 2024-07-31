Zendaya Auditioned For Descendants "Many Times" But Disney Passed On Her

31 July 2024, 14:49

Zendaya Auditioned For Descendants "Many Times" But Disney Passed On Her
Zendaya Auditioned For Descendants "Many Times" But Disney Passed On Her. Picture: John Shearer/WireImage, Disney Channel
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"She auditioned over and over. She really wanted it, and it just ended up not going her way."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya was almost in Descendants and they didn't cast her?!! According to a Disney exec, she auditioned multiple times.

There's no denying that Descendants is one of Disney's most beloved franchises. Following in the footsteps of High School Musical and Camp Rock, Descendants came with an all-star Disney Channel cast and an iconic soundtrack to match. The films star Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce and BooBoo Stewart as the kids of legendary Disney villains.

Now, former vice president of casting and talent relations at Disney Channel, Cornelia Frame, has revealed that Zendaya tried out for the films but was never cast in them.

Descendants: The Rise of Red trailer

Appearing on the Magical Rewind podcast, Cornelia explained that Zendaya auditioned many times for an undisclosed role in Descendants. Cornelia teased: "Zendaya did audition many times for Descendants, and that was a big deal. I mean, a really big deal that she auditioned over and over. She really wanted it, and it just ended up not going her way."

The first Descendants movie came out in 2015. At the time, Zendaya had finished her time on Shake It Up and was playing the lead in K.C. Undercover. When Descendants 2 then came out in 2017, Zendaya landed major roles in The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming and then went on to appear in Euphoria and the Dune movies.

Cornelia said that Zendaya "put so much effort and so much work" into her auditions.

Zendaya in Disney Channel&squot;s "K.C. Undercover"
Zendaya in Disney Channel's "K.C. Undercover". Picture: Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Cornelia added: "Now that I think about it, I’m like, ‘Would “Spider-Man” have happened right at that same time?’ Things happen for a reason, and you do often book this other thing that’s amazing when you don't get something else."

Which part do you think Zendaya auditioned for in Descendants?

Read more Zendaya news here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island

Love Island's Matilda Draper joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June

5 Facts About Love Island's Matilda Draper Including Age, Job, Religion & Celebrity Admirer

Love Island

Get to know Love Island contestant Sean Stone

5 Facts About Love Island's Sean Stone Including Age, Job And Height

Love Island

Ayo is hoping to find love in Love Island

Ayo Odukoya Fact File Including Age, Football Team And Height

Love Island

Meet Love Island's Josh Sunday Oyinsan

Love Island's Josh Oyinsan, Age, Height, Football Team, Premier League Pal & More

Love Island

Meet Jess Spencer one of the Love Island girls

Who Is Love Island's Jessica Spencer? Her Age, Job, Instagram And More

Love Island

Get to know Love Island star Mimii Ngulube

5 Facts About Love Island's Mimii Ngulube Including Age, Job And Instagram

Love Island

Ciaran Davies joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island's Ciaran Davies Including Age, Instagram & Rugby Team

Love Island

Get to know Love Island's Nicole Samuel

5 Facts About Love Island's Nicole Samuel Including Age, Job And Ex Islander Link

Love Island

Are Ciaran and Nicole still dating?

Are Love Island's Nicole And Ciaran Still Together?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits