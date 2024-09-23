Zendaya explains how she deals with being 'terrified' of celebrity fandoms

Zendaya has explained how she uses fashion to deal with feeling like she's not 'cut out' to be a celebrity.

Zendaya, who has been in the limelight since she was just 14 years old, has spoke about not feeling that she's "cut out" for celebrity and fame.

In an interview with the rest of her Dune: Part Two cast, she was asked to comment on the comparisons between the warnings of a Messianic cult following, depicted in the sci-fi film, and the state of celebrity fandoms in pop culture nowadays.

The question, which was asked by a member of the audience during a fan screening event held in New York City, took the cast by surprise with Timothée Chalamet being the first to try answering, adding: "If I start answering, you guys [his cast] need to answer too though.”

Zendaya says celebrity fandoms 'terrify her'
Zendaya says celebrity fandoms 'terrify her'. Picture: Getty

After Timothée had delved into cult leaders of the past, Zendaya tackled the celebrity fandom aspect of the question, saying: "I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it, I do love my job, I’m so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this — don’t get me wrong — but I am terrified of that part of it, often."

She went on: "I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn’t natural — that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armour to pretend to go out and do the job."

The actress has become known for her incredible press tour outfits where she and her stylist Law Roach make every look some kind of epic symbolism to the movie she is promoting. We recently saw their genius come together for the press tours of Dune: Part Two and Challengers.

Zendaya at the UK premiere of "Challengers"
Zendaya at the UK premiere of "Challengers". Picture: Getty

She went on to say that she can "understand" the idea of celebrity fandom but it is "terrifying" to her. "I would like to be a person and for people to see me as that first," she said.

"I don’t necessarily know if I want or can handle all of that or want [that] — some people that’s part of it, they enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don’t know if that’s for me,” Zendaya explained.

Not long ago she shared a similar sentiment explaining why she is nervous to have children in the spotlight. Talking to Vogue she said: "I don’t necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this [fame]. And what does my future look like? Am I going to be a public-facing person for ever?"

Zendaya shows off second Met Gala outfit

Talking about how she feels less human and more like a piece of art to observers she said: "You just kind of get used to the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.’ I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life."

However she explained that as she's grown up she's learnt to apply boundaries: "I think growing up, I always felt like when someone asks for a picture, I have to do it, all the time.

"You have to say yes, because you just need to be grateful that you’re here. And while I still feel that way, I also have learnt that I can say no."

