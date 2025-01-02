Tom Holland explains why he never walks red carpets with Zendaya

2 January 2025, 15:30

Tom Holland on why we never see him on a red carpet with girlfriend Zendaya.
Tom Holland on why we never see him on a red carpet with girlfriend Zendaya. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tom Holland has revealed why we never see him on a red carpet with girlfriend Zendaya.

One of Hollywood's most loved couples met on the set of Spider Man: Homecoming in 2017 and eight years later they are still going strong. That's right, British actor Tom Holland and American actress Zendaya remain couple goals all these years later.

Throughout their relationship, we've seen the stars support each other's endeavours from Tom's West End stint in Romeo & Juliet to Zendaya starring in and producing Challengers. This being said, it's extremely rare to spot them together on a red carpet, despite Zendaya dominating red carpet fashion in recent years.

In fact, the last time they walked a red carpet together was in 2021 for Spider Man: No Way Home which they both starred in. But now, Tom has explained why they choose to not walk red carpets together.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the LA premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the LA premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Men's Health as their cover star, he said although he is always in attendance of Zendaya's premieres he doesn't join her on the red carpet "because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us."

Despite not turning up to carpets together, the couple can't avoid engagement rumours. The last time they sparked engagement rumours was when Zendaya wore a ring on her wedding ring finger at the Paris premiere of Challengers.

However, it seems it was simply a fashion choice because by the time of the London Premiere her wedding ring finger was noticeably bare. Although they didn't walk that red carpet together, fans in the screening did catch them in a rare act of PDA, proving Tom's unfaltering support.

Zendaya at the Los Angeles Premiere "Challengers"
Zendaya at the Los Angeles Premiere "Challengers". Picture: Getty

In the eight years they have been together, Zendaya and Tom have kept their relationship extremely private but, in recent years, they have not shied away from boasting about one another in interviews.

Recently, Tom said their relationship was the "best thing" that has ever happened to him.

During an appearance on the Dish from Waitrose podcast Tom joked that the couple's relationship is actually super efficient for work. He said: "Studios love it, one hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen it's work, alright?!"

"Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that's ever happened to me," he added.

