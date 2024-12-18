Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘the best thing’ that’s happened to him

18 December 2024, 14:17

Tom Holland called Zendaya 'the best thing' to happen to him
Tom Holland called Zendaya 'the best thing' to happen to him. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Holland talking about girlfriend Zendaya continues to melt our hearts.

Tom Holland and Zendaya only get cuter by the day and, in the actor’s latest admission, he, kind of inadvertently (but still adorably), called his girlfriend ‘the best thing that’s ever happened’ to him.

During an appearance on the Dish podcast, he opened up about what it’s like to also sometimes be colleagues with the love of his life, saying it works out quite efficiently for the production companies they work with.

Tom and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man, where he plays Peter Parker and she plays MJ, and eventually went from besties to BF and GF back in 2021.

"Studios love it, one hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen it's work, alright?!" he said, adding, "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that's ever happened to me."

Tom Holland said Zendaya is 'the best thing' that happened to him
Tom Holland said Zendaya is 'the best thing' that happened to him. Picture: Getty

He added that they have their own language, knowing just from a look what the other one is thinking.

Ok, who else is crying now?!

Tom shared: "It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, ‘Can't wait to talk about that later’.”

The star added that he and Zendaya are spending Christmas together in the US, with her family. Although, he didn’t reveal the location they’ll be at, which is understandable.

Tom Holland and Zendaya keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight
Tom Holland and Zendaya keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

"I'm gonna be in America this year," he said. "I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret."

Tom and Zendaya denied dating rumours for five years, insisting the whole time they were working on Spider-Man that they were just friends. However, in 2021 they were spotted kissing in a car and from then on it was known they were an item.

They’ve since successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight, all while making sure to support one another.

Dua Lipa

